Cubs’ Alex Bregman Puts MLB on Notice With Postseason Message

The Chicago Cubs came through with a dominant 12-6 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night. Alex Bregman put together one of the best performances of his MLB career, hitting three home runs and driving in seven RBI.

After starting the 2026 season slow, Bregman has started finding his stride with the Cubs. During the offseason, he received a lucrative five-year, $175 million contract from Chicago. He is starting to make the team feel good about that deal.

So far this season, the Cubs have dealt with more than their fair share of injury woes. However, the team has found ways to stay together and continue winning game.

Following their win over the Nationals on Wednesday, Chicago pulled within just three games of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central division race.

Bregman spoke out with a strong message about the win over Washington. He put Major League Baseball on notice with some postseason comments.

Cubs Star Alex Bregman Puts MLB on Notice With Postseason Comments

As shared by Marquee Sports on X, Bregman made it clear that the Cubs are targeting a deep run in the upcoming MLB Playoffs.

“The guys show up every day to the ballpark excited,” Bregman said. “This team is extremely focused on playing deep into the postseason.”

In order for Chicago to make a deep postseason run, the team is going to need Bregman playing his best baseball. When Jed Hoyer and the Cubs’ front office decided to give him such a big contract, they envisioned him being a difference maker come playoff time.

Throughout his career, the 32-year-old third baseman has been an impact player in the postseason. He has played in 102 career playoff games, hitting 19 home runs to go along with 55 RBI and a slash line of .239/.349/.442.

What Has Alex Bregman Accomplished in His Fist Season With Chicago?

Bregman has played in 118 games so far this season with Chicago. He has had some ups and downs, but the overall consensus has been that the signing was a success for the Cubs.

In the 118 games he has played, Bregman has hit 16 home runs and has driven in 61 RBI. He has also produced a slash line of .256/.347/.412.

Obviously, his slugging numbers could come up a bit. The .412 percentage is the lowest of his entire career. However, the three home run game against the Nationals could help him heat up.

Hopefully, Bregman and the Cubs are able to make their goals become a reality. Over their last 10 games, Chicago has gone 8-2. At least for now, the Cubs are looking like a very real World Series contender in the National League.