Cubs Star Alex Bregman Reveals Extent of Frightening Injury on Instagram

It was a frightening scene on Sunday afternoon at the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, as Chicago Cubs star infielder Alex Bregman was struck in the face by a foul ball off the bat of teammate Michael Busch.

Bregman was struck just below his eye on the right side of his face while standing in the on-deck circle as he and his Cubs teammates were taking on the Cincinnati Reds, and he immediately left the game with assistance from a trainer while holding a towel to his bloodied face; he did not return.

And now, Bregman has shown the world the extent of his injury, and it’s safe to say that he’s extremely fortunate that it wasn’t more serious had his face been tilted literally an inch lower.

Injured Chicago Cubs Star Infielder Alex Bregman Provides Update On Instagram

Bregman, who immediately began undergoing testing following the freak injury, posted a picture of the results of the injury to Instagram with a reassuring message.

“Thanks for the messages y’all, I’ll be back,” the message read.

Bregman’s eye is swollen shut while the right side of his face has experienced major swelling.

“He got hit in the left cheekbone essentially, under the eye,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said via ESPN of Bregman’s injury. “I don’t know anything more than that right now. He was bleeding from his nose a little. There’s some swelling. It’s a terrible, terrible accident. We hope he’s OK.”

“You know, we’ve got to get good results from the hospital,” Counsell said. “He got hit in the face [so] you’re worried just about his general well-being first. I want to get a good report first.”

Meanwhile, it was naturally difficult for Busch to see what happened to his teammate despite it being a complete freak accident.

“It just happens so fast,” Busch said. “[Mey]’s throwing the ball hard, and it comes off hard. Any time it enters the head area, it’s always a scary thing. We try to focus on the game, but it’s tough. Hopefully he’s OK, first and foremost.”

Bregman, who is in the first year of a five-year, $175 million contract he signed during the offseason with the Cubs, has hit 26 home runs with 89 RBI and a .262 batting average so far this season.

The Cubs Missed A Chance To Clinch The Postseason

The Cubs had a chance to clinch the a spot in the postseason thanks to their victory over the Reds; all they needed was for the Arizona Diamondbacks to lose.

However, the Diamondbacks did not oblige, winning an 8-4 final over the New York Yankees.