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Chicago Cubs Announce Sudden Alex Bregman News Before Brewers Series

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Chicago Cubs v Miami Marlins
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MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 04: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs high fives teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 04, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs will begin their series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. The Cubs will be looking to kick off this series with a win after losing their most recent game against the Miami Marlins by a 10-3 final score.

Ahead of their series against the Brewers, the Cubs have announced news regarding star infielder Alex Bregman.

Chicago Cubs Switching Things Up With Alex Bregman

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 02: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Wrigley Field on September 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Cubs have revealed their batting order for their series opener against the Brewers, and Bregman will be in a new spot. This is because Bregman will be batting third for Chicago after hitting fourth in their most recent game against Miami.

With Bregman moving up in the Cubs’ lineup, Tyrone Taylor will be Chicago’s cleanup hitter for their matchup against the Brewers.

Here is the Cubs’ full batting order for their series opener against the Brewers.

P. Crow-Armstrong CF

S. Suzuki DH

A. Bregman 3B

T. Taylor LF

N. Hoerner SS

M. Shaw RF

C. Kelly C

B. Murray Jr.

1B P. Ramírez 2B

Bregman & Cubs Are Entering an Important Series

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 31: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs hits a home run during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on August 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

This series is an important one for the Cubs, as it provides them with an opportunity to try to get closer to Milwaukee in the standings. Chicago currently trails Milwaukee by seven games for the top spot in the NL Central. With this, Chicago will be looking to win this three-game series to get a little closer to Milwaukee.

The Cubs recently played a series against the Brewers from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3, where they split the series 2-2. Now, Chicago will be aiming to win this series against Milwaukee this time around. They will certainly be relying on Bregman to do so.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Chicago Cubs Announce Sudden Alex Bregman News Before Brewers Series

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