Chicago Cubs Announce Sudden Alex Bregman News Before Brewers Series

The Chicago Cubs will begin their series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. The Cubs will be looking to kick off this series with a win after losing their most recent game against the Miami Marlins by a 10-3 final score.

Ahead of their series against the Brewers, the Cubs have announced news regarding star infielder Alex Bregman.

Chicago Cubs Switching Things Up With Alex Bregman

The Cubs have revealed their batting order for their series opener against the Brewers, and Bregman will be in a new spot. This is because Bregman will be batting third for Chicago after hitting fourth in their most recent game against Miami.

With Bregman moving up in the Cubs’ lineup, Tyrone Taylor will be Chicago’s cleanup hitter for their matchup against the Brewers.

Here is the Cubs’ full batting order for their series opener against the Brewers.

P. Crow-Armstrong CF

S. Suzuki DH

A. Bregman 3B

T. Taylor LF

N. Hoerner SS

M. Shaw RF

C. Kelly C

B. Murray Jr.

1B P. Ramírez 2B

Bregman & Cubs Are Entering an Important Series

This series is an important one for the Cubs, as it provides them with an opportunity to try to get closer to Milwaukee in the standings. Chicago currently trails Milwaukee by seven games for the top spot in the NL Central. With this, Chicago will be looking to win this three-game series to get a little closer to Milwaukee.

The Cubs recently played a series against the Brewers from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3, where they split the series 2-2. Now, Chicago will be aiming to win this series against Milwaukee this time around. They will certainly be relying on Bregman to do so.