Chicago Cubs Announce Sudden Alex Bregman News Before Pirates Series

On Friday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will be kicking off their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Cubs are coming off being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers, so they will be looking to bounce back in a significant way as they begin their series against the Pirates.

Alex Bregman had a bit of a quiet series for the Cubs against the Brewers, as he went 3-for-11 at the plate. However, he most notably went 0-for-5 for Chicago in their Tuesday game against Milwaukee.

Now, the Cubs have provided some news on Bregman before their series against the Pirates.

Cubs Dropping Alex Bregman to Cleanup Spot Against the Pirates

Bregman batted third in the Cubs’ most recent game against the Brewers, but he will now be batting fourth for them against the Pirates.

With Bregman dropping to the Cubs’ cleanup spot, first baseman Michael Busch will be batting third. With this, the Cubs are flipping Bregman and Busch in their batting order.

Underdog MLB revealed the Cubs’ lineup: P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF N. Hoerner SS M. Conforto DH P. Ramírez 2B C. Kelly C

In 144 games this season with the Cubs, Bregman has posted 24 home runs, 82 RBI, and a .260 batting average. With numbers like these, he has been a major pickup during his first season in Chicago.

Where the Cubs Are Right Now

Following being swept by the Brewers in their last season, Chicago has an 81-66 record and is 10 games behind Milwaukee for the top spot in the National League Central.

Chicago is currently second in the National League wild card standings, so they are in a good spot right now. Yet, with the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks right behind them, they will be looking to respond in a big way against Pittsburgh this series.