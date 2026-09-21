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Chicago Cubs Receive Alex Bregman Update Before Marlins Series

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 05: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs runs the bases against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chicago Cubs star third baseman Alex Bregman was struck in the face by a foul ball in the on-deck circle in Sunday’s 9-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Before the Cubs’ upcoming series against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, the team received an update on Bregman.

Chicago Cubs Get Injury Update on Alex Bregman Before Miami Marlins Series

Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 16: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after delivering a triple in the fifth inning off of Jr. Ritchie #60 of the Atlanta Braves (not pictured) at Wrigley Field on September 16, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hirschuber/Getty Images)

Brefman suffered multiple face fractures, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The third baseman won’t get surgery and is hopeful to return in the playoffs.

Passan wrote on X: Chicago Cubs star Alex Bregman suffered multiple facial fractures after being struck by a foul ball while standing in the on-deck circle Sunday, sources tell ESPN. Bregman will not undergo surgery and is hopeful to return in the postseason.

Looking at Chicago Cubs 3B Alex Bregman

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 11: A 9/11 patch is seen on the hat of Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on September 11, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Cubs signed Bregman, 32, to a five-year, $175 million contract this past offseason after he exercised an opt-out clause in his previous contract with the Boston Red Sox.

In his first season with Chicago, Bregman has posted 5.2 fWAR and a .262/.352/.452 (124 wRC+) slash line with 26 home runs and 89 RBI over 153 games.

Chicago Cubs v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 04: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs high fives teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 04, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros selected Bregman with the second overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Louisiana State University.

Bregman, 32, made his MLB debut with Houston in 2016. He hit .264/.313/.478 with eight home runs and 34 RBI over 49 games in his rookie season.

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 01: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs runs the bases against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bregman played a key role on the Astros’ 2017 World Series championship team. He hit .284/.352/.475 with 19 home runs and 71 RBI during the regular season.

Bregman played nine seasons with Houston. In his Astros career, Bregman posted 39.5 bWAR and a .272/.366/.483 slash line with 191 home runs and 663 RBI. He signed a five-year, $100 million extension with the Astros.

Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 18: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates a walk-off single during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on August 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After the 2024 season, Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox.

The contract allowed Bregman to opt out of the deal after the 2025 season. In his lone season with the Red Sox, the third baseman slashed .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs and 62 RBI over 114 games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Receive Alex Bregman Update Before Marlins Series

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