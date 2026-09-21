Chicago Cubs Receive Alex Bregman Update Before Marlins Series

Chicago Cubs star third baseman Alex Bregman was struck in the face by a foul ball in the on-deck circle in Sunday’s 9-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Before the Cubs’ upcoming series against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, the team received an update on Bregman.

Chicago Cubs Get Injury Update on Alex Bregman Before Miami Marlins Series

Brefman suffered multiple face fractures, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The third baseman won’t get surgery and is hopeful to return in the playoffs.

Passan wrote on X: Chicago Cubs star Alex Bregman suffered multiple facial fractures after being struck by a foul ball while standing in the on-deck circle Sunday, sources tell ESPN. Bregman will not undergo surgery and is hopeful to return in the postseason.

Looking at Chicago Cubs 3B Alex Bregman

The Cubs signed Bregman, 32, to a five-year, $175 million contract this past offseason after he exercised an opt-out clause in his previous contract with the Boston Red Sox.

In his first season with Chicago, Bregman has posted 5.2 fWAR and a .262/.352/.452 (124 wRC+) slash line with 26 home runs and 89 RBI over 153 games.

The Houston Astros selected Bregman with the second overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Louisiana State University.

Bregman, 32, made his MLB debut with Houston in 2016. He hit .264/.313/.478 with eight home runs and 34 RBI over 49 games in his rookie season.

Bregman played a key role on the Astros’ 2017 World Series championship team. He hit .284/.352/.475 with 19 home runs and 71 RBI during the regular season.

Bregman played nine seasons with Houston. In his Astros career, Bregman posted 39.5 bWAR and a .272/.366/.483 slash line with 191 home runs and 663 RBI. He signed a five-year, $100 million extension with the Astros.

After the 2024 season, Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox.

The contract allowed Bregman to opt out of the deal after the 2025 season. In his lone season with the Red Sox, the third baseman slashed .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs and 62 RBI over 114 games.