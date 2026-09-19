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Chicago Cubs Quietly Announce 2 Roster Moves During Reds Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 11: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs speaks with Shota Imanaga #18 of the Chicago Cubs in the dugout at Wrigley Field on September 11, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Reds won the first game of the series 6-4 on Friday. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 5:40 p.m. CDT on Saturday.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Cubs quietly announced two roster moves.

Chicago Cubs Make 2 Roster Moves During Cincinnati Reds Series

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer of the Chicago Cubs speaks to the media prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Cubs placed one right-hander on the development list and activated another from the development list on Saturday.

From MiLB.com:

  • Iowa Cubs activated RHP Tyler Santana from the Development List.
  • Iowa Cubs transferred RHP Grant Kipp to the Development List.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 20: A fan holds a hat over his chest during the National Anthem prior to a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on April 20, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

The Cubs signed Santana to a minor-league contract on July 21, 2021.

The right-hander has a career ERA of 3.83 with 359 strikeouts over 403 2/3 minor-league innings.

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 02: A hat and glove of a Chicago Cubs player in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Santana has spent this season between Double-A and Triple-A.

He has posted a 3.82 ERA over 33 innings in Double-A this season. At Triple-A, he has recorded a 6.66 ERA over 24 1/3 innings.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, IL – JUNE 08: The glove, hat and glasses of Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs rests in the dugout during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on June 8, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Pirates 3-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Cubs signed Kipp to a minor-league deal on Aug. 2, 2022.

Kip has a 4.50 ERA over 92 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

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GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 26: A hat and glove sit on the bench in the Chicago Cubs dugout during the Cubs game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In his minor-league career, Kipp has recorded a 4.60 ERA over 361 2/3 innings.

Neither Kipp nor Santana has pitched in the majors.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 16: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after delivering a triple in the fifth inning off of Jr. Ritchie #60 of the Atlanta Braves (not pictured) at Wrigley Field on September 16, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hirschuber/Getty Images)

The Cubs lost six of their last 10 games.

Chicago is tied with the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies for the top Wild Card spot. The Cubs hold the tiebreaker over both the Padres and Phillies.

If the season ended today, the Cubs would host the Phillies in the NL Wild Card round for a best-of-three series.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Quietly Announce 2 Roster Moves During Reds Series

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