Chicago Cubs Quietly Announce 2 Roster Moves During Reds Series

The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Reds won the first game of the series 6-4 on Friday. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 5:40 p.m. CDT on Saturday.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Cubs quietly announced two roster moves.

Chicago Cubs Make 2 Roster Moves During Cincinnati Reds Series

The Cubs placed one right-hander on the development list and activated another from the development list on Saturday.

From MiLB.com:

Iowa Cubs activated RHP Tyler Santana from the Development List.

Iowa Cubs transferred RHP Grant Kipp to the Development List.

The Cubs signed Santana to a minor-league contract on July 21, 2021.

The right-hander has a career ERA of 3.83 with 359 strikeouts over 403 2/3 minor-league innings.

Santana has spent this season between Double-A and Triple-A.

He has posted a 3.82 ERA over 33 innings in Double-A this season. At Triple-A, he has recorded a 6.66 ERA over 24 1/3 innings.

The Cubs signed Kipp to a minor-league deal on Aug. 2, 2022.

Kip has a 4.50 ERA over 92 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

In his minor-league career, Kipp has recorded a 4.60 ERA over 361 2/3 innings.

Neither Kipp nor Santana has pitched in the majors.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs lost six of their last 10 games.

Chicago is tied with the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies for the top Wild Card spot. The Cubs hold the tiebreaker over both the Padres and Phillies.

If the season ended today, the Cubs would host the Phillies in the NL Wild Card round for a best-of-three series.