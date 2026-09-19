CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 11: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs speaks with Shota Imanaga #18 of the Chicago Cubs in the dugout at Wrigley Field on September 11, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
If the season ended today, the Cubs would host the Phillies in the NL Wild Card round for a best-of-three series.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Chicago Cubs quietly announced two roster moves during their series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Chicago Cubs Quietly Announce 2 Roster Moves During Reds Series