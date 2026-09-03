Chicago Cubs Announce Ben Brown Update Before Brewers Series Finale

The Chicago Cubs are set to play the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale of a four-game set at Wrigley Field at 6:15 p.m. CDT on Thursday.

The Cubs won the first game of the series 17-3 on Monday. The Brewers won 9-4 on Tuesday and 9-5 on Wednesday.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Cubs received brutal news involving injured right-hander Ben Brown.

Chicago Cubs Get Rough Ben Brown News During Brewers Series

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 19: Ben Brown #32 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field on June 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Brown, who has been on the IL since late June due to a neck injury, will miss the remainder of the season.

Via Marquee Sports’ Taylor McGregor on X: Ben Brown will be out the remainder of the season with the neck injury.

Looking at Injured Cubs RHP Ben Brown

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 06: Ben Brown #32 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)

Brown appeared on the verge of returning from the IL late last month. Unfortunately, Brown became symptomatic in a bullpen session roughly a week ago, and it worsened as the day progressed, according to Meghan Montermurro of the Chicago Tribune.

Losing Brown for the rest of the season is a major blow for the Cubs, who currently own the second National League Wild Card spot.

Getty SURPRISE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 23: Ben Brown #32 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the first inning of a spring training game against the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium on February 23, 2026 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Brown would’ve been a solid addition to the pitching staff down the stretch, as he posted an outstanding 1.85 ERA with a 0.94 WHIP and 65 strikeouts over 68 innings this season before landing on the IL.

In his three seasons in the majors, Brown has recorded a 4.15 ERA with 250 strikeouts over 229 2/3 innings. He threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts in one postseason appearance last year.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 29: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates his third home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field on August 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Isaac Wasserman/Getty Images)

The Cubs have struggled lately, losing six of their last 10 games. Before the Brewers series, the Cubs dropped two of three games to the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field this past weekend.

Chicago owns the second National League Wild Card spot with a 78-62 record. The club is one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the top Wild Card spot.

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 31: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs runs the bases after hitting a two run home run during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on August 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

In the division standings, the Cubs are nine games behind the Brewers for first place in the National League Central.

After wrapping up their series against the Brewers, the Cubs will begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Friday.