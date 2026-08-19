CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 07: Daniel Palencia #48 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates the final out to defeat the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 at Wrigley Field on May 07, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Chicago Cubs are slated to begin the finale of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field at 1:20 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.
The Cubs won the first two games of the series in walk-off fashion.
Before Wednesday’s game, the Cubs revealed news on right-handers Daniel Palencia and Ben Brown.
Chicago Cubs Announce Daniel Palencia, Ben Brown Updates
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 05: Daniel Palencia #48 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after final out of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on May 05, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
The Chicago Cubs are slated to begin the finale of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field at 1:20 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.The Cubs won the first two games of the series in walk-off fashion.Before Wednesday’s game, the Cubs revealed news on right-handers Daniel Palencia and Ben Brown.Chicago Cubs Announce Daniel […]
Chicago Cubs Announce Daniel Palencia, Ben Brown News Amid White Sox Series