Chicago Cubs Announce Daniel Palencia, Ben Brown News Amid White Sox Series

The Chicago Cubs are slated to begin the finale of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field at 1:20 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.

The Cubs won the first two games of the series in walk-off fashion.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Cubs revealed news on right-handers Daniel Palencia and Ben Brown.

Chicago Cubs Announce Daniel Palencia, Ben Brown Updates

Via the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro on X: “RHP Daniel Palencia will be activated from the IL Friday in Seattle; RHP Ben Brown (neck) will face hitters Friday in Arizona”