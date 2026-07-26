Chicago Cubs Announce Daniel Palencia News During Pirates Series

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

They are looking to go for the sweep after winning each of the first two games.

Most recently, the Cubs won by a score of 11-0 on Saturday.

Cubs Announce Daniel Palencia News

During their series with the Pirates, the Cubs announced the latest update on Daniel Palencia.

He has been out of action since June 15.

MLB.com wrote (on July 24): ” Resumed a throwing program (plyo ball work) on June 29. Moved rehab to Arizona, but had not made much progress, per manager Craig Counsell, until July 24 when he was said to have “a good day.” Could be closer to throwing live BP.”

Before getting hurt, Palencia had gone 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 19 games (with three saves).

Palencia is in the middle of his fourth season in the MLB (all with the Cubs).

The 26-year-old is coming off a year where he had a 2.91 ERA with 22 saves in 54 games.

He is a very valuable pitcher for the Cubs.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs come into Sunday as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 59-45 record in 104 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 29-23 in 52 games on the road).

After the Pirates, the Cubs will visit the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Pirates Right Now

The Pirates come into Sunday as the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 53-52 record in 105 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 27-26 in 53 games at home).

Following the Cubs, the Pirates will host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.