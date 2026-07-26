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Chicago Cubs Announce Daniel Palencia News During Pirates Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 02: Daniel Palencia #48 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after pitching in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Wrigley Field on October 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

They are looking to go for the sweep after winning each of the first two games.

Most recently, the Cubs won by a score of 11-0 on Saturday.

Cubs Announce Daniel Palencia News

GettyDaniel Palencia #48 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

During their series with the Pirates, the Cubs announced the latest update on Daniel Palencia.

He has been out of action since June 15.

MLB.com wrote (on July 24): ” Resumed a throwing program (plyo ball work) on June 29. Moved rehab to Arizona, but had not made much progress, per manager Craig Counsell, until July 24 when he was said to have “a good day.” Could be closer to throwing live BP.”

Before getting hurt, Palencia had gone 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 19 games (with three saves).

GettyDaniel Palencia #48 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates the save against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on August 20, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Palencia is in the middle of his fourth season in the MLB (all with the Cubs).

The 26-year-old is coming off a year where he had a 2.91 ERA with 22 saves in 54 games.

He is a very valuable pitcher for the Cubs.

Cubs Right Now

GettyJames Triantos #5 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates at first base with first base coach Jose Javier #65 after hitting a single for his first MLB hit during the eighth inning of his Major League debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Cubs come into Sunday as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 59-45 record in 104 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 29-23 in 52 games on the road).

After the Pirates, the Cubs will visit the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Pirates Right Now

GettyRon Marinaccio #97 of the Pittsburgh Pirates steps off the mound as Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning during the game at PNC Park on July 25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Pirates come into Sunday as the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 53-52 record in 105 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 27-26 in 53 games at home).

Following the Cubs, the Pirates will host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announce Daniel Palencia News During Pirates Series

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