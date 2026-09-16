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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson News Amid Braves Series

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 10: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs walks in the dugout during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 10, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The Braves won the first two games of the series on Monday and Tuesday. The finale is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell revealed an update on shortstop Dansby Swanson, who has been on the injured list since Aug. 17 with a left oblique strain.

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson News Amid Braves Series

St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 14: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs fields a ground ball during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on August 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

From 104.3 The Score on X:

Dansby Swanson (oblique) just completed a workout with the Cubs, Craig Counsell told @SpiegsAndHolmes. He got a few at-bats against pitchers the Cubs brought over from Iowa to simulate a game situation. Swanson will return to the Cubs for the Reds series this weekend.

Dansby Swanson won’t play any rehab games with Triple-A Iowa due to a rainout/weather concerns, which is why the Cubs brought him back to Wrigley Field for the workout, Craig Counsell said.

Looking at Dansby Swanson

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 04: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs runs the bases after his solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at Wrigley Field on August 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Before landing on the IL, Swanson posted 3.1 bWAR and a .216/.300/.404 slash line with 18 home runs and 66 RBI over 119 games this season.

The Cubs signed Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract in Dec. 2022 after he spent seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Six
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 02: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves throws out the runner against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game Six of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Since joining the Cubs, Swanson has posted 16.9 bWAR and a .238/.310/.407 slash line with 80 home runs and 289 RBI.

In his 11-year MLB career, Swanson has posted 31.7 bWAR and a .248/.317/.413 slash line with 182 home runs, 253 doubles, 24 triples and 700 RBI.

World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Six
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 02: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after the team’s 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros in Game Six to win the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

While Swanson has overall been a below-average hitter throughout his career, his spectacular defense has made him one of the best shortstops in baseball over the past decade.

Swanson has won two Gold Gloves and earned two All-Star nods in his career. He also won the 2021 World Series as a member of the Braves.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 14: Clark the Cub celebrates the Chicago Cubs defeating the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field on September 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Cubs have a half-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for the top NL Wild Card spot with an 84-68 record. Chicago has already been eliminated from winning the NL Central.

After the Braves series, the Cubs will finish the regular season with series against the Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins and Boston Red Sox.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson News Amid Braves Series

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