Chicago Cubs Announce Edward Cabrera News After Rough Loss to Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs lost 11-4 to the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Sunday afternoon.

Edward Cabrera made his first start since landing on the IL in late June and allowed seven earned runs on six hits and three walks over 3 2/3 innings.

After the game, the Cubs announced rough news regarding Cabrera.

Chicago Cubs Announce Edward Cabrera News After Loss vs. Cardinals

Cabrera said he has a blister on his middle finger, which impacted his start.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers wrote on X: “Cubs starter Edward Cabrera says he had a blister on his middle finger impacting his outing.”

The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney reported that manager Craig Counsell was “noncommittal” when asked if Cabrera will remain in the rotation.

Mooney wrote on X: “Cubs manager Craig Counsell was noncommittal when asked if Edward Cabrera will stay in the rotation.”

Cabrera isn’t the only Cubs player to suffer an injury on Sunday. Shortstop Dansby Swanson exited the game after an awkward swing in the third inning.

The Cubs placed Swanson on the IL after the game.

Marquee’s Taylor McGregor wrote on X: “Per Craig Counsell, #Cubs Dansby Swanson will go on the IL with a left oblique injury. Severity not yet determined, he will get an MRI tomorrow.”

Looking at Chicago Cubs RHP Edward Cabrera

The Cubs acquired Cabrera from the Miami Marlins for outfielder Owen Cassie and infielders Cristian Hernandez and Edgardo De Leon.

Cabrera is under contract through next season.

Before landing on the IL, Cabrera posted a 5.10 ERA in 72 1/3 innings across 14 starts with Chicago this year.

Cabrera had the best season of his career with Miami in 2025, posting a 3.53 ERA with 150 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings across 26 starts.

In five seasons with the Marlins, Cabrera recorded a 4.07 ERA with 478 strikeouts over 431 2/3 innings.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

After the Cubs beat the Cardinals on Friday, St. Louis won the last two games of the series.

The Cubs will begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on Monday night,

The Cubs have the first National League Wild Card spot with a 72-53 record. They are five games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.