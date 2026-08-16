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Chicago Cubs Announce Edward Cabrera News After Rough Loss to Cardinals

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San Francisco Giants v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 05: Edward Cabrera #30 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after being removed from the game against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs lost 11-4 to the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Sunday afternoon.

Edward Cabrera made his first start since landing on the IL in late June and allowed seven earned runs on six hits and three walks over 3 2/3 innings.

After the game, the Cubs announced rough news regarding Cabrera.

Chicago Cubs Announce Edward Cabrera News After Loss vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Angels v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 30: Edward Cabrera #30 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Wrigley Field on March 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Cabrera said he has a blister on his middle finger, which impacted his start.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers wrote on X: “Cubs starter Edward Cabrera says he had a blister on his middle finger impacting his outing.”

San Francisco Giants v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 05: Edward Cabrera #30 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after being removed from the game against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney reported that manager Craig Counsell was “noncommittal” when asked if Cabrera will remain in the rotation.

Mooney wrote on X: “Cubs manager Craig Counsell was noncommittal when asked if Edward Cabrera will stay in the rotation.”

Cabrera isn’t the only Cubs player to suffer an injury on Sunday. Shortstop Dansby Swanson exited the game after an awkward swing in the third inning.

Dansby Swanson

GettyThe injury to Chicago Cubs shortstop is “likely an oblique issue,” says ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. The 32-year-old could miss up to the rest of the regular season.

The Cubs placed Swanson on the IL after the game.

Marquee’s Taylor McGregor wrote on X: “Per Craig Counsell, #Cubs Dansby Swanson will go on the IL with a left oblique injury. Severity not yet determined, he will get an MRI tomorrow.”

Looking at Chicago Cubs RHP Edward Cabrera

New York Mets v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 17: Edward Cabrera #30 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after retiring the side during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Cubs acquired Cabrera from the Miami Marlins for outfielder Owen Cassie and infielders Cristian Hernandez and Edgardo De Leon.

Cabrera is under contract through next season.

San Francisco Giants v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 05: Edward Cabrera #30 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Before landing on the IL, Cabrera posted a 5.10 ERA in 72 1/3 innings across 14 starts with Chicago this year.

Cabrera had the best season of his career with Miami in 2025, posting a 3.53 ERA with 150 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings across 26 starts.

In five seasons with the Marlins, Cabrera recorded a 4.07 ERA with 478 strikeouts over 431 2/3 innings.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 14: Tyrone Taylor #55 and Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on August 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After the Cubs beat the Cardinals on Friday, St. Louis won the last two games of the series.

The Cubs will begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on Monday night,

The Cubs have the first National League Wild Card spot with a 72-53 record. They are five games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Announce Edward Cabrera News After Rough Loss to Cardinals

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