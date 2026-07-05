Chicago Cubs Announce Game Delay Against St. Louis Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs are in the midst of their Saturday clash against the St. Louis Cardinals.

However, the game has now been put on hold.

Update: The game resumed once the fog dissipated.

The franchise released a notice via X, which states, “Tonight’s game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals is currently in a weather delay. Updates will come as information becomes available.”

Chicago Cubs Fall Behind St. Louis Cardinals Early On

Once the Cubs-Cardinals matchup commenced on Saturday, it didn’t take long for St. Louis to start pulling ahead.

In the top of the first, Cardinals‘ JJ Wetherholt homered on a fly ball to left center field.

In the top of the third, Iván Herrera singled on a ground ball, allowing Nathan Church to score while Wetherholt advanced to second.

At the time of this writing, Chicago has yet to place itself on the board.

When the weather-related hold was put into place, the ballclubs were playing in the seventh inning.

Cubs in the Standings Right Now

The National League Central division is quite tight overall, but there isn’t a notable gap between the Milwaukee Brewers (54-32) in first and the Cubs (49-39) in second.

Behind Chicago are St. Louis (46-39), the Pittsburgh Pirates (45-45) and the Cincinnati Reds (40-48).

The Major Leagues as a whole are, of course, led by the Los Angeles Dodgers (58-31), followed by the Brewers.

However, the Cubs aren’t too far behind.

They are ranked seventh in baseball, tied with the New York Yankees, but just barely above the Cardinals.

On Sunday, Chicago will play its series finale against the Cardinals at 2:30 p.m. ET.

From there, the ballclub will head to Camden Yards to face the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game set.

The Orioles are placed second-to-last in the American League East.

They own an overall record of 42-48 after their 8-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

As for the Cubs, they’re looking to redeem themselves after Friday’s disastrous 17-1 loss to St. Louis.

Pressure Is On for Chicago

Not only are the Cubs seeking redemption, but they’re also battling it out to hold onto the No. 2 spot in the division standings.

The Cardinals are quickly creeping up on them, and sealing another win would inch them closer to edging out Chicago.

The Cubs have been known to possess a striking lineup in recent weeks, but their loss on Friday does not reflect their potential.

In fact, as noted by Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, “This marks the first time in MLB history that a team won a game by 20 or more runs and then lost its next game by at least 10 runs.”

The clock continues to tick as ballclubs navigate their summer schedules, but Chicago must find a way to get back on track if the franchise wants to remain toward the top of its division.