Chicago Cubs Announce Justin Steele News Before Marlins Series

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Justin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs walks back to the dugout after he was taken out of the game against the Athletics in the bottom of the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park on April 01, 2025 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
The Chicago Cubs are set to begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field at 6:40 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.
Before Tuesday’s game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced an update on left-hander Justin Steele, who has been out all season with a left elbow flexor strain. He had been on a minor-league rehab assignment this month.
Chicago Cubs’ Craig Counsell Announces Justin Steele News Before Marlins Series
Via Bleacher Nation’s Tony Andracki on X: Counsell also said Justin Steele is “an option” for the Cubs this weekend. He’s throwing a bullpen Wed and then could be part of the pitching picture this weekend.
The Cubs are scheduled to play a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park this weekend. After that, the postseason will begin.
Looking at Chicago Cubs LHP Justin Steele
Steele posted a 4.70 ERA in 7 2/3 innings across four outings during his recent rehab stint with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.
The Cubs selected Steele, 31, in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Dradt out of George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi.
The southpaw made his MLB debut with Chicago in 2021.
Steele has a career ERA of 3.30 with 517 strikeouts over 506 2/3 innings.
Steele made just four starts last year due to undergoing an internal brace procedure on his UCL.
Steele can be among the best pitchers in the league at his best. He represented Chicago in the 2023 All-Star Game.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced news involving Justin Steele ahead of their series against the Marlins.
Chicago Cubs Announce Justin Steele News Before Marlins Series