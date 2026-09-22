Chicago Cubs Announce Justin Steele News Before Marlins Series

The Chicago Cubs are set to begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field at 6:40 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced an update on left-hander Justin Steele, who has been out all season with a left elbow flexor strain. He had been on a minor-league rehab assignment this month.

Chicago Cubs’ Craig Counsell Announces Justin Steele News Before Marlins Series

Via Bleacher Nation’s Tony Andracki on X: Counsell also said Justin Steele is “an option” for the Cubs this weekend. He’s throwing a bullpen Wed and then could be part of the pitching picture this weekend.

The Cubs are scheduled to play a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park this weekend. After that, the postseason will begin.

Looking at Chicago Cubs LHP Justin Steele

Steele posted a 4.70 ERA in 7 2/3 innings across four outings during his recent rehab stint with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.

The Cubs selected Steele, 31, in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Dradt out of George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi.

The southpaw made his MLB debut with Chicago in 2021.

Steele has a career ERA of 3.30 with 517 strikeouts over 506 2/3 innings.

Steele made just four starts last year due to undergoing an internal brace procedure on his UCL.

Steele can be among the best pitchers in the league at his best. He represented Chicago in the 2023 All-Star Game.