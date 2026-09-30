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Chicago Cubs Announce Kevin Gausman News Amid Padres Series

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Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 23: Kevin Gausman #12 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on September 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs lost 8-0 to the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on Tuesday.

Game 2 of the series will begin at 9:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday. If the Cubs win, there will be a Game 3 at the same time on Thursday. If the Padres win tonight, the Cubs will be knocked out of the postseason.

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game One
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres reacts after scoring a run on a throwing error by Carson Kelly #15 of the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on September 29, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The winner of the series will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell officially announced that right-hander Kevin Gausman will start for Chicago in Game 2.

Chicago Cubs Announce Kevin Gausman as Game 2 Starting Pitcher in NL Wild Card Series vs. Padres

Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 23: Kevin Gausman #12 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on September 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

From The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma on X: Craig Counsell says Kevin Gausman will start Game 2

Nick Pivetta, 33, will start for San Diego tonight. He missed most of the season with an elbow injury. The right-hander allowed just three runs in 18 2/3 innings across four starts this month after returning from the IL.

Looking at Chicago Cubs RHP Kevin Gausman

Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 23: Kevin Gausman #12 of the Chicago Cubs reacts during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on September 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Cubs acquired Gausman, 35, from the Toronto Blue Jays for center fielder Brett Bateman and shortstop Ty Southisene on Aug. 2.

Gausman recorded a 4.83 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings across nine starts this Chicago this season. He had a 4.38 ERA with 127 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings over 23 starts with Toronto this year.

Chicago Cubs v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 24: Starting pitcher Kevin Gausman #12 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on August 24, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Gausman hurt his left (non-throwing) shoulder in his final regular-season start while making a diving tag at third base. He threw a bullpen session last weekend at Tropicana Field and it went well, according to MLB.com.

Gausman has been in the majors since 2013. He has pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants and Blue Jays.

Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 18: Kevin Gausman #12 of the Chicago Cubs reacts during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on August 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

During the Blue Jays’ 2025 World Series run, Gausman posted an outstanding 2.93 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings across six outings (five starts).

He has a career postseason ERA of 3.83 with 56 strikeouts over 56 1/3 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Announce Kevin Gausman News Amid Padres Series

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