Chicago Cubs Announce Kevin Gausman News Amid Padres Series

The Chicago Cubs lost 8-0 to the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on Tuesday.

Game 2 of the series will begin at 9:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday. If the Cubs win, there will be a Game 3 at the same time on Thursday. If the Padres win tonight, the Cubs will be knocked out of the postseason.

The winner of the series will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell officially announced that right-hander Kevin Gausman will start for Chicago in Game 2.

Chicago Cubs Announce Kevin Gausman as Game 2 Starting Pitcher in NL Wild Card Series vs. Padres

From The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma on X: Craig Counsell says Kevin Gausman will start Game 2

Nick Pivetta, 33, will start for San Diego tonight. He missed most of the season with an elbow injury. The right-hander allowed just three runs in 18 2/3 innings across four starts this month after returning from the IL.

Looking at Chicago Cubs RHP Kevin Gausman

The Cubs acquired Gausman, 35, from the Toronto Blue Jays for center fielder Brett Bateman and shortstop Ty Southisene on Aug. 2.

Gausman recorded a 4.83 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings across nine starts this Chicago this season. He had a 4.38 ERA with 127 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings over 23 starts with Toronto this year.

Gausman hurt his left (non-throwing) shoulder in his final regular-season start while making a diving tag at third base. He threw a bullpen session last weekend at Tropicana Field and it went well, according to MLB.com.

Gausman has been in the majors since 2013. He has pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants and Blue Jays.

During the Blue Jays’ 2025 World Series run, Gausman posted an outstanding 2.93 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings across six outings (five starts).

He has a career postseason ERA of 3.83 with 56 strikeouts over 56 1/3 innings.