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Chicago Cubs Announce Release Of 3-Time MLB All-Star Before Twins Series

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MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 7: Liam Hendriks #62 of the Minnesota Twins looks on during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians on September 7, 2012 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Indians defeated the Twins 7-6. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

Chicago Cubs Announce Release Of 3-Time All-Star

GettyLiam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox talks to reporters during the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day outside of Coors Field on July 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

Ahead of their series with the Twins, the Cubs announced the news that they have released Liam Hendriks from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 16): “Iowa Cubs released RHP Liam Hendriks.”

Hendriks did not appear in a game for the Cubs.

He had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Hendriks

GettyLiam Hendriks of the Boston Red Sox was honored in a pregame ceremony as a nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award before a game against the Athletics at Fenway Park on September 16, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Hendriks has spent 14 seasons in the MLB.

Most recently, he went 0-2 with a 6.59 ERA in 14 games for the Boston Red Sox last season.

He had signed a Minor League deal with the Cubs earlier this year.

Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic had written (on May 13): “The Chicago Cubs have signed RHP Liam Hendriks to a minor league deal, sources tell the Athletic.”

GettyLiam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates the third out during the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Hendriks has also spent time playing for the Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox.

He has made three MLB All-Star Games.

Over 490 career games, the 37-year-old has gone 33-36 with a 3.88 ERA (and 116 saves).

GettyLiam Hendriks #16 of the Oakland Athletics and Lucas Giolito #27 of the Chicago White Sox during the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

It will be interesting to see if Hendriks gets picked up before the end of the 2026 season.

He could provide pitching depth to another organization.

Looking At The Cubs

GettyManager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during batting practice prior to the baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 8, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 27-19 in 46 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announce Release Of 3-Time MLB All-Star Before Twins Series

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