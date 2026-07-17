Chicago Cubs Announce Release Of 3-Time MLB All-Star Before Twins Series

On Friday night, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

Chicago Cubs Announce Release Of 3-Time All-Star

Ahead of their series with the Twins, the Cubs announced the news that they have released Liam Hendriks from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 16): “Iowa Cubs released RHP Liam Hendriks.”

Hendriks did not appear in a game for the Cubs.

He had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Hendriks

Hendriks has spent 14 seasons in the MLB.

Most recently, he went 0-2 with a 6.59 ERA in 14 games for the Boston Red Sox last season.

He had signed a Minor League deal with the Cubs earlier this year.

Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic had written (on May 13): “The Chicago Cubs have signed RHP Liam Hendriks to a minor league deal, sources tell the Athletic.”

Hendriks has also spent time playing for the Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox.

He has made three MLB All-Star Games.

Over 490 career games, the 37-year-old has gone 33-36 with a 3.88 ERA (and 116 saves).

It will be interesting to see if Hendriks gets picked up before the end of the 2026 season.

He could provide pitching depth to another organization.

Looking At The Cubs

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 27-19 in 46 games at home).