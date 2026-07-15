Chicago Cubs Announce Release Of Former Reds Player During All-Star Break

On Friday night, the Chicago Cubs will return to action when they host the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Cincinnati Reds (in Ohio) before the All-Star break.

Most recently, the Cubs won Sunday’s game by a score of 8-4.

Chicago Cubs Announce Release Of Former Reds Player

Over All-Star break, the Cubs announced the news that they had released Eric Yang from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 14): “Iowa Cubs released C Eric Yang.”

Yang did not appear in a game for the Cubs.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Right now, Yang is batting .222 with 22 hits, two home runs and 12 RBIs in 33 games.

Yang was picked in the 7th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He appeared in one MLB game (for the Reds) during the 2024 season.

The 28-year-old had signed a deal with the Cubs over the offseason.

Greg Huss of Cubs On Deck Podcast had written on February 13: “The Cubs have signed catcher Eric Yang to a minor league deal. Yang, a 7th round pick in the 2019 draft, has 1 Major League plate appearance under his belt and spent 6 seasons in the Reds farm system. He’ll serve as much-needed catching depth in Triple-A Iowa.”

Yang could be a good addition to another team in need of catching depth.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up before the end of the 2026 season.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 27-19 in 46 games at home).

Twins Right Now

The Twins are the third-place team in the American League Central with a 48-49 record in 97 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and 22-24 in 46 games on the road).