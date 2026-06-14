Chicago Cubs Announce Seiya Suzuki Change Ahead of Giants Finale

The Chicago Cubs have scratched Seiya Suzuki from the lineup. Suzuki was originally scheduled to bat fourth and DH for the series finale against the Giants. Instead, Moises Ballesteros will start at DH in the Cubs’ new lineup.

Manager Craig Counsell explained the decision to Marquee Sports Network’s Elise Menaker.

“He feels good. We’re just gonna give him another day just to be safe here… He went out and ran around, and we just opted to be conservative here.”

The Cubs are hoping for a shorter absence from their right fielder. Suzuki is having a solid year for Chicago, carrying a .255/.339/.433 slash with 10 home runs and a 116 wRC+. His wRC+ and 1.4 fWAR ranks fourth among the seven qualified hitters on the club.

Seiya Suzuki Injury Situation

Suzuki had an awkward landing chasing after a Matt Chapman single in the fourth inning of the Cubs’ 6-1 win over the Giants on June 13. He left the game after a visit from manager Craig Counsell and the trainers. Matt Shaw finished the game in right field.

“Once I realized I couldn’t get the ball, I stopped,” Suzuki told ESPN’s Jesse Rogers after the win, through interpreter Fumiya Nakata. “I felt like my knee kind of moved.”

Suzuki told Rogers they’ll see what it looks like after he wakes up the next day. While the Cubs hoped that he’d be in the lineup for a key game against San Francisco, he ultimately couldn’t go.

With Suzuki originally expected to DH, Michael Conforto got the start in right field. That remains the case, with right-hander Logan Webb on the mound for the Giants. It’s unclear if Suzuki will be available off the bench.

There’s no indication from the Cubs if they’ll take any precautionary steps on Suzuki’s injury. The team will be returning to Wrigley Field following this game against the Giants.

Seiya Suzuki Key Player to Watch at MLB Trade Deadline

The Cubs are holding on in a tight National League Wild Card race. Chicago is 37-34 and currently sitting in the third Wild Card spot.

The next six weeks will be critical for deciding the club’s direction at the trade deadline. Suzuki would almost be certain to be moved, if he’s willing to waive his no-trade clause to join a contender.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale linked Suzuki to the Phillies in his Sunday column for June 14.

“The Phillies are desperately looking to acquire an outfielder at the trade deadline with Adolis Garcia expected to miss the rest of the season with his torn lat, and have Angels right fielder Jo Adell and Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki on their radar,” wrote Nightengale.

However, the Cubs are more likely to be buyers in their current situation. In that case, they would just hold onto Suzuki, add shore up their rotation at the deadline. They can extend a qualifying offer, projected to be around $23 million, and get a fourth-round compensatory pick if he signs elsewhere.

The Phillies are another team that the Cubs have to deal with in the Wild Card race. Chicago has already clinched the head-to-head tiebreaker in April, winning six of seven. That gives them an edge at the end of the season, should a tiebreaker be necessary for qualifying for the postseason or seeding.