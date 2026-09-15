Chicago Cubs Announce Shelby Miller News Amid Braves Series

The Chicago Cubs had a good start to their current series against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field, winning the first game 8-3 on Monday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 6:40 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Cubs announced unfortunate news involving right-handed pitcher Shelby Miller.

Chicago Cubs Announce Rough Shelby Miller News During Braves Series

Miller will be out for the remainder of the season, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said.

From The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney on X: Shelby Miller will not factor into the Cubs’ bullpen plans this year. Cubs manager Craig Counsell said the club is shutting down Miller, who was attempting to come back to the majors one year after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery.

The Cubs signed Miller to a two-year, $2.5 million contract in February.

Miller, 35, underwent Tommy John surgery last fall.

Looking at Shelby Miller’s Career

The St. Louis Cardinals selected Miller in the first round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of high school.

He made his MLB debut with St. Louis in 2014. The Cardinals traded him to the Atlanta Braves as part of the Jason Heyward trade after the 2014 season.

After just one season with Atlanta, Miller was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of the Dansby Swanson trade.

Miller played for Arizona through the 2018 season.

After his time with the Diamondbacks, Miller played for the Texas Rangers, Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and Milwaukee Brewers.

Miller returned to the Diamondbacks last year before being dealt to the Brewers. He had a brief stint with the Cubs in 2021.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

With an 84-67 record, the Cubs are the first NL Wild Card team. They have a half-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies, the second NL Wild Card club.