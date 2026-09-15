Chicago Cubs Announce Shelby Miller News Amid Braves Series

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 21: Shelby Miller #29 of the Chicago Cubs pitches the 9th inning against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field on April 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Mets 16-4. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
The Chicago Cubs had a good start to their current series against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field, winning the first game 8-3 on Monday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 6:40 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.
Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Cubs announced unfortunate news involving right-handed pitcher Shelby Miller.
Chicago Cubs Announce Rough Shelby Miller News During Braves Series
Miller will be out for the remainder of the season, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said.
From The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney on X: Shelby Miller will not factor into the Cubs’ bullpen plans this year. Cubs manager Craig Counsell said the club is shutting down Miller, who was attempting to come back to the majors one year after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery.
The Cubs signed Miller to a two-year, $2.5 million contract in February.
Miller, 35, underwent Tommy John surgery last fall.
Looking at Shelby Miller’s Career
The St. Louis Cardinals selected Miller in the first round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of high school.
He made his MLB debut with St. Louis in 2014. The Cardinals traded him to the Atlanta Braves as part of the Jason Heyward trade after the 2014 season.
After just one season with Atlanta, Miller was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of the Dansby Swanson trade.
Miller played for Arizona through the 2018 season.
Miller returned to the Diamondbacks last year before being dealt to the Brewers. He had a brief stint with the Cubs in 2021.
Chicago Cubs Right Now
The Cubs are 5-5 in their last 10 games.
With an 84-67 record, the Cubs are the first NL Wild Card team. They have a half-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies, the second NL Wild Card club.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
0 Comments
The Chicago Cubs announced news involving Shelby Miller ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Atlanta Braves.
Chicago Cubs Announce Shelby Miller News Amid Braves Series