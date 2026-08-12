Chicago Cubs Announce Shelby Miller News During Nationals Series

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 21: Shelby Miller #29 of the Chicago Cubs pitches the 9th inning against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field on April 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Mets 16-4. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
The Cubs won the first game of the series 8-6. The second game is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.
Before Wednesday’s game, the Cubs announced an update on right-hander Shelby Miller.
Chicago Cubs Announce Shelby Miller News
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 21: Shelby Miller #29 of the Chicago Cubs pitches the 9th inning against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field on April 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Mets 16-4. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Miller began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Sunday. He allowed one run on two hits and no walks with two strikeouts in an inning of work on Sunday.
On Wednesday, the Cubs moved his rehab assignment down to Double-A Knoxville.
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 01: Shelby Miller #55 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts as he walks back to the dugout after an apparent injury against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at American Family Field on September 01, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
MiLB.com wrote: Chicago Cubs sent RHP Shelby Miller on a rehab assignment to Knoxville Smokies.
It’s unclear why the Cubs moved Miller’s rehab to Double-A.
Looking at Cubs RHP Shelby Miller
GettyTORONTO, ON – JUNE 19: Shelby Miller #18 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 19, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
The Cubs signed Miller to a two-year, $2.5 million contract this past offseason. He hasn’t pitched since 2025 due to undergoing UCL surgery.
The St. Louis Cardinals selected Miller in the first round (No. 19 overall) of the 2009 MLB Draft out of High School.
GettyST. LOUIS, MO – SEPTEMBER 25: Shelby Miller #40 of the St. Louis Cardinals throws to a Washington Nationals batter during the first inning at Busch Stadium on September 25, 2013 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)
Miller, 35, made his MLB debut with St. Louis in 2012. He pitched for the organization, primarily as a starter, through the 2014 season.
GettyATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 10: Shelby Miller #17 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning to the New York Mets at Turner Field on September 10, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
After just one season with Atlanta, Miller was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of the Dansby Swanson deal.
Miller was on the IL for much of his time with the Diamondbacks. He made just nine appearances over two seasons for the club.
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – JUNE 19: Shelby Miller #19 of the Texas Rangers throws against the Cleveland Indians in the eighth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on June 19, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Miller is 51-69 with a 4.04 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 789 strikeouts over 921 2/3 innings throughout his big-league career.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Chicago Cubs Announce Shelby Miller News During Nationals Series