Chicago Cubs Announce Shelby Miller News During Nationals Series

The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a three-game series with the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The Cubs won the first game of the series 8-6. The second game is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Cubs announced an update on right-hander Shelby Miller.

Chicago Cubs Announce Shelby Miller News

Miller began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Sunday. He allowed one run on two hits and no walks with two strikeouts in an inning of work on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Cubs moved his rehab assignment down to Double-A Knoxville.

MiLB.com wrote: Chicago Cubs sent RHP Shelby Miller on a rehab assignment to Knoxville Smokies.

It’s unclear why the Cubs moved Miller’s rehab to Double-A.

Looking at Cubs RHP Shelby Miller

The Cubs signed Miller to a two-year, $2.5 million contract this past offseason. He hasn’t pitched since 2025 due to undergoing UCL surgery.

The St. Louis Cardinals selected Miller in the first round (No. 19 overall) of the 2009 MLB Draft out of High School.

Miller, 35, made his MLB debut with St. Louis in 2012. He pitched for the organization, primarily as a starter, through the 2014 season.

In the 2014-15 offseason, the Cardinals traded Miller and right-hander Tyrell Jenkins to the Atlanta Braves for outfielder Jason Heyward and right-hander Jordan Walden.

After just one season with Atlanta, Miller was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of the Dansby Swanson deal.

Miller was on the IL for much of his time with the Diamondbacks. He made just nine appearances over two seasons for the club.

After his Diamondbacks stint, Miller spent time with the Texas Rangers, Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and Milwaukee Brewers.

Miller is 51-69 with a 4.04 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 789 strikeouts over 921 2/3 innings throughout his big-league career.