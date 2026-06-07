Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Giants Series Finale

On Sunday night, the Chicago Cubs will be back at Wrigley Field to finish off their series with the San Francisco Giants.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Cubs won Saturday’s game 3-2.

Dansby Swanson was not in the lineup.

Chicago Cubs Announce Swanson Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 6/7 P. Crow-Armstrong CF M. Ballesteros DH M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF S. Suzuki RF N. Hoerner SS P. Ramírez 2B C. Kelly C J. Taillon SP”

Swanson officially remains out of the lineup for the second straight game.

The two-time All-Star is currently batting .180 with 37 hits, seven home runs, 28 RBI’s, 35 runs and five stolen bases in 62 games this year.

Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM wrote (on Saturday): “Craig Counsell said SS Dansby Swanson will get a couple of days off. “ He’s healthy” Counsell said”

Swanson signed with the Cubs before the 2023 season.

He was once among the best shortstops in baseball when he helped lead the Atlanta Braves to the 2021 World Series title.

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about Sunday’s lineup:

@ragtimeisaroad: “Cubs 1-0 without Dansby in the lineup. Can we make it 2-0”

@TheHultmanBeat: “Ballesteros and Ramirez in the line-up tonight. Dansby Swanson is set to have 2-3 days off due to his struggles at the plate.”

@stressedcubfan: “Finally Ballesteros is back in the lineup! Win a series tonight boys”

@_SamMcGonigle: “The #Cubs leadoff situation is really interesting. Counsell recently said that PCA will leadoff against righties, and Nico will hit first against lefties. BUT, in 2026 PCA has hit lefties well: PCA vs lefties: .289/.379/.434 Nico vs lefties: .291/.349/.443 Both great options for the Cubs, but PCA is making a great case to be the everyday leadoff hitter.”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 34-31 record in 65 games.

They are 20-14 in the 34 games they have played at Wrigley Field.