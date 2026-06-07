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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Giants Series Finale

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 31: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs throws his gloves after striking out during the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on May 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, the Chicago Cubs will be back at Wrigley Field to finish off their series with the San Francisco Giants.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Cubs won Saturday’s game 3-2.

Dansby Swanson was not in the lineup.

Chicago Cubs Announce Swanson Decision

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Sunday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 6/7 P. Crow-Armstrong CF M. Ballesteros DH M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF S. Suzuki RF N. Hoerner SS P. Ramírez 2B C. Kelly C J. Taillon SP”

Swanson officially remains out of the lineup for the second straight game.

The two-time All-Star is currently batting .180 with 37 hits, seven home runs, 28 RBI’s, 35 runs and five stolen bases in 62 games this year.

Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM wrote (on Saturday): “Craig Counsell said SS Dansby Swanson will get a couple of days off. “ He’s healthy” Counsell said”

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs walks in the dugout during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 10, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

Swanson signed with the Cubs before the 2023 season.

He was once among the best shortstops in baseball when he helped lead the Atlanta Braves to the 2021 World Series title.

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup

GettyDansby Swanson #7 and Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs smile at the conclusion of their team win over the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on April 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying about Sunday’s lineup:

@ragtimeisaroad: “Cubs 1-0 without Dansby in the lineup. Can we make it 2-0”

@TheHultmanBeat: “Ballesteros and Ramirez in the line-up tonight. Dansby Swanson is set to have 2-3 days off due to his struggles at the plate.”

@stressedcubfan: “Finally Ballesteros is back in the lineup! Win a series tonight boys”

@_SamMcGonigle: “The #Cubs leadoff situation is really interesting. Counsell recently said that PCA will leadoff against righties, and Nico will hit first against lefties. BUT, in 2026 PCA has hit lefties well: PCA vs lefties: .289/.379/.434 Nico vs lefties: .291/.349/.443 Both great options for the Cubs, but PCA is making a great case to be the everyday leadoff hitter.”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 34-31 record in 65 games.

They are 20-14 in the 34 games they have played at Wrigley Field.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Giants Series Finale

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