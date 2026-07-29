Chicago Cubs Announced Ben Brown Update During Cardinals Series

On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

The Cubs are coming off a 10-2 victory on Tuesday night.

Chicago Cubs Announced Ben Brown Update

During their series with the Cardinals, the Cubs announced the latest update on Ben Brown.

He last pitched in a game on June 19.

MLB.com wrote (on July 28): “Currently continuing rehab at the team’s complex in Arizona. Has resumed light catch and is “asymptomatic,” per manager Craig Counsell. Cubs still being conservative with Brown’s build-up.”

Before getting hurt, Brown had gone 4-2 with a 1.85 ERA in 20 games.

The 26-year-old was picked in the 33rd round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has been in the MLB for part of three seasons (all with the Cubs).

Over 60 career games (31 starts), Brown has gone 10-13 with a 4.15 ERA.

Rich Biesterfeld wrote: “Spotted pitcher Ben Brown in Cubs camp in Arizona on Monday. He appeared to be throwing well during his session and had a lot of pace on the ball.”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 61-46 record in 107 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 31-24 in 55 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Cardinals, the Cubs will return home to host the New York Yankees on Friday at Wrigley Field.