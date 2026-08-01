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Chicago Cubs Announced Update On 8-Year MLB Player During Yankees Series

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 03: Relief pitcher Hunter Harvey #45 of the Chicago Cubs reacts as he leaves the game after giving up a two-run home run during the seventh inning of the home opener against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 03, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 2-0 loss on Friday afternoon.

Chicago Cubs Announced Update On 8-Year MLB Player

HeavyHunter Harvey #45 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on April 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Also on Friday, the Cubs announced the latest update on Hunter Harvey.

He has been out since April 8 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on July 31): “Continues a throwing program at the team’s site in Arizona. Built up to bullpen sessions recently, and a Minor League rehab assignment could be on the horizon.”

Harvey is in the middle of his first season with the Cubs.

He had signed with the team over the offseason.

Looking At Harvey

GettyHunter Harvey #56 of the Kansas City Royals pitches during the opening day game against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium on March 27, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Harvey was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Baltimore Orioles.

Following Baltimore, Harvey had stops with the Washington Nationals, Kansas City Royals (and Cubs).

The 31-year-old is in the middle of his 8th MLB season.

GettyHunter Harvey #73 of the Washington Nationals pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park on June 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Over 186 career games, Harvey has gone 10-12 with a 3.19 ERA.

He will likely provide a big boost to the Cubs whenever he is able to return to action this season.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyShota Imanaga #18 of the Chicago Cubs is relieved at the mound during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field on July 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs are in the middle of a very strong year.

They come into the night as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 62-48 record in 110 games.

Over their last ten games, the Cubs have gone 6-4 (and they are 30-23 in 53 games at home).

GettyCraig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during batting practice prior to facing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Following two more games with the Yankees, the Cubs will remain at home to host Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night at Wrigley Field.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announced Update On 8-Year MLB Player During Yankees Series

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