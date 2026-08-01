Chicago Cubs Announced Update On 8-Year MLB Player During Yankees Series

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 2-0 loss on Friday afternoon.

Chicago Cubs Announced Update On 8-Year MLB Player

Also on Friday, the Cubs announced the latest update on Hunter Harvey.

He has been out since April 8 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on July 31): “Continues a throwing program at the team’s site in Arizona. Built up to bullpen sessions recently, and a Minor League rehab assignment could be on the horizon.”

Harvey is in the middle of his first season with the Cubs.

He had signed with the team over the offseason.

Looking At Harvey

Harvey was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Baltimore Orioles.

Following Baltimore, Harvey had stops with the Washington Nationals, Kansas City Royals (and Cubs).

The 31-year-old is in the middle of his 8th MLB season.

Over 186 career games, Harvey has gone 10-12 with a 3.19 ERA.

He will likely provide a big boost to the Cubs whenever he is able to return to action this season.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are in the middle of a very strong year.

They come into the night as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 62-48 record in 110 games.

Over their last ten games, the Cubs have gone 6-4 (and they are 30-23 in 53 games at home).

Following two more games with the Yankees, the Cubs will remain at home to host Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night at Wrigley Field.