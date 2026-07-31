Chicago Cubs Announced Justin Steele Update Before Yankees Series

On Friday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs opened up a series with the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs lost by a score of 2-0.

Chicago Cubs Announced Justin Steele Update

Ahead of their series with the Yankees, the Cubs announced the latest update on Justin Steele.

He has not pitched in a game this season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 31): “With Cubs on July 31 at Wrigley Field and is scheduled for a light mound workout (20 pitches) on Aug. 1. Will continue to build up with the goal of returning later this season in a relief role.”

Steele is coming off a year where he went 3-1 with a 4.76 ERA in four starts.

Tony Andracki of The Windy City Breakdown added: “Justin Steele is at Wrigley with the Cubs right now, working on building back up to a potential return to the big-league mound. He threw on flat ground today (80-85 throws, he said) and tomorrow, he plans to throw even more and then will get off the mound for 20 pitches after.”

Looking At Steele’s Career

Steele was picked in the 5th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He has spent all five seasons of his career with the Cubs.

In 2023, the 31-year-old made the MLB All-Star Game.

Over 102 career games (91 starts), Steele has gone 32-22 with a 3.30 ERA.

He could provide a big boost to the Cubs later this season.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 62-48 record in 110 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 30-23 in 53 games at home).