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Chicago Cubs Announced Justin Steele Update Before Yankees Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 04: Justin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out a batter to end the top of the seventh against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on September 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs opened up a series with the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs lost by a score of 2-0.

Chicago Cubs Announced Justin Steele Update

GettyJustin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch during the second inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on July 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ahead of their series with the Yankees, the Cubs announced the latest update on Justin Steele.

He has not pitched in a game this season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 31): “With Cubs on July 31 at Wrigley Field and is scheduled for a light mound workout (20 pitches) on Aug. 1. Will continue to build up with the goal of returning later this season in a relief role.”

GettyJustin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the second inning of the game against the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field on April 7, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Steele is coming off a year where he went 3-1 with a 4.76 ERA in four starts.

Tony Andracki of The Windy City Breakdown added: “Justin Steele is at Wrigley with the Cubs right now, working on building back up to a potential return to the big-league mound. He threw on flat ground today (80-85 throws, he said) and tomorrow, he plans to throw even more and then will get off the mound for 20 pitches after.”

Looking At Steele’s Career

GettyJustin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs throws in the top of the fourth inning during the MLB Tokyo Series game between Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome on March 19, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan.

Steele was picked in the 5th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He has spent all five seasons of his career with the Cubs.

In 2023, the 31-year-old made the MLB All-Star Game.

GettyJustin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Over 102 career games (91 starts), Steele has gone 32-22 with a 3.30 ERA.

He could provide a big boost to the Cubs later this season.

Cubs Right Now

GettyPete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field on July 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. 

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 62-48 record in 110 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 30-23 in 53 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announced Justin Steele Update Before Yankees Series

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