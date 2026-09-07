Chicago Cubs Quietly Announced Dansby Swanson News During Brewers Series

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs opened up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

The Cubs lost by a score of 4-3.

Chicago Cubs Quietly Announced Dansby Swanson News

Also on Monday, the Cubs announced the latest news on Dansby Swanson.

The 2021 World Series Champion has been out since August 16 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on September 7): “Has continued hitting/defensive work on Cubs’ road trip. Could begin hitting off high-velocity machine soon. Remains on target for month-long rehab timeline.”

According to the site, Swanson could still return before the 2026 MLB playoffs.

He had been batting .216 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, 78 runs and 17 stolen bases in 119 games.

Looking At Swanson

Swanson was the top pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

During that span, Swanson made one All-Star Game (and helped the franchise win the 2021 World Series title).

Looking At The Cubs Right Now