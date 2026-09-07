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Chicago Cubs Quietly Announced Dansby Swanson News During Brewers Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 30: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out swinging against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Wrigley Field on August 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs opened up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

The Cubs lost by a score of 4-3.

Chicago Cubs Quietly Announced Dansby Swanson News

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after fielding a ball during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 25, 2026 in New York City.

Also on Monday, the Cubs announced the latest news on Dansby Swanson.

The 2021 World Series Champion has been out since August 16 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on September 7): “Has continued hitting/defensive work on Cubs’ road trip. Could begin hitting off high-velocity machine soon. Remains on target for month-long rehab timeline.”

GettyDansby Swanson #7 and Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs look on as they exit the field at the end of the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on July 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

According to the site, Swanson could still return before the 2026 MLB playoffs.

He had been batting .216 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, 78 runs and 17 stolen bases in 119 games.

Looking At Swanson

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts and acknowledges the fans prior to his first as bat in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Swanson was the top pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

During that span, Swanson made one All-Star Game (and helped the franchise win the 2021 World Series title).

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyPedro Ramírez #75 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field on September 07, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Quietly Announced Dansby Swanson News During Brewers Series

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