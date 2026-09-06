Chicago Cubs Player Makes Heartfelt Post During Marlins Series

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins will finish their series in Florida.

The Cubs have won each of the first two games, so they are looking to go for the sweep on Sunday.

Chicago Cubs Player Makes Heartfelt Post

Most recently, the Cubs won by a score of 6-5 on Saturday.

Javier Assad got the start, going 4.2 innings.

He allowed three hits and three earned runs.

After the game, Assad made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Assad wrote (translated to English): “The first step is always to believe in yourself 🔥🙏🏻⚾️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@sambernero: “It was so great to see you back on the mound.❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@wynbr: “That’s my 🐐”

@gem_mint_ten_10: “We’re so glad to have you back on the main roster!!🐻💙”

@will.landrith02: “That’s the Beast right there IN ASSAD WE TRUST !!!!”

@jdelgadogd_ad: “Most consistent! Keep Pushing 🔥”

Looking At Assad

Assad is in the middle of his 5th season at the MLB level (all with the Cubs).

He has gone 6-1 with a 3.58 ERA in 23 games (11 starts) this season.

Here’s what people were saying about Assad:

@chifanpatt2: “Javier Assad is such an enigma. He has 3.46 ERA in 419 career innings, which is very good over a good sample size. Numbers under the hood consistently say he shouldn’t be finding outs and keepin runs from scoring at the rate that he is, but he does. And he keeps doing it.”

Meghan Montemurro: “Javier Assad grinded through 4 2/3 innings and departs with the Cubs leading the Marlins 5-2 in the 5th. Assad walked 5 batters, his most in a game since July 22, 2024, but he was able to limit the damage.”

Sam McGonigle: “Something to monitor as this #Cubs game progresses: Javier Assad typically hasn’t issued many walks this season. His season-high is 2 walks in a game this season, and he matched that in the 1st inning.”

@ckamka: “Best team win pct in starts This season – minimum 10 starts Javier Assad 10-1 .909 Brandon Pfaadt 13-3 .813 Tyler Glasnow 8-2 .800 Germán Márquez 8-2 .800”