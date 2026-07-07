Why is the Cubs-Orioles Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The 2026 MLB season is in full swing, and with the All-Star break in Philadelphia just days away, it will give teams the opportunity to sit back and evaluate the year and how things have gone thus far, as well as their path forward.

Despite some surprising records, there’s plenty of teams alive in both the National League and American League Wild Card races, meaning that there’s still plenty of intrigue around the entirety of Major League Baseball. While it’s still July, games begin to mean more as the year rolls on, and with unfortunate weather delays, the trajectory of a team and their success could be supremely altered under the wrong circumstances.

Chicago Cubs-Baltimore Orioles Game Delayed by the Weather

Unfortunately, weather can’t be controlled, and over the past few weeks, we’ve seen increasing amounts of delays and postponements, and while it definitely messes with teams, as long as the game goes ahead, both teams get the opportunity to go out on the field and earn a win.

On Tuesday, we’ve got another potentially important delay, with the Chicago Cubs visiting the Baltimore Orioles for Game 1 of an important three game set, but as announced by the team on social media, the game has been delayed.

As mentioned by the Orioles social media account, updates will come in as they are given, but right now, a discussion with the National Weather Service has deemed it not appropriate for this game to go ahead at the predicted start time of 6:35 ET.

Two Teams in Different Parts of a Playoff Race

Coming into this game, the Chicago Cubs have been red-hot, winning 12 of their past 16 games as they’re at 50-40 on the season, good for a 1.5 game lead atop the National League Wild Card race. As for the Orioles, the team have struggled for momentum all year long, with a 42-49 record sitting them 3.5 games of the final Wild Card spot in the American League, with every game the potential difference between missing and making the post-season.

In this one, the starting pitching matchup was slated to be veteran lefty Matthew Boyd up against young right-hander Shane Baz, and while there’s few positives to a rain delay, knowing ahead of time certainly helps, as these pitchers didn’t get ready only to be told to stop their routine, meaning that should still be the matchup when this game officially begins.

For now, it’s unclear when the game will take place as we await updates, and when those updates come through, we will update for the fans eager to see two exciting teams do battle in Game 1 of what should be a thrilling three-game series ahead of the All-Star break.

Update: According to the Orioles social media team, the first pitch of this game is now scheduled for 7:30PM, just a one-hour delay from the original start time, and as a result, the starting lineups and pitchers are expected to remain the same for a critical matchup ahead of the All-Star break.