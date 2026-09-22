Chicago Cubs Owe Injured Player $70 Million In Deferred Payments

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field.

They had the day off on Monday following a series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

Most recently, the Cubs won by a score of 9-1 on Sunday.

That said, Alex Bregman suffered a scary injury.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “Chicago Cubs star Alex Bregman suffered multiple facial fractures after being struck by a foul ball while standing in the on-deck circle Sunday, sources tell ESPN. Bregman will not undergo surgery and is hopeful to return in the postseason.”

Cubs Owe Player $70 Million In Deferred Payments

With Bregman injured, it’s worth noting that he is in the first season of a big contract.

He signed with the Cubs over the offseason.

Passan wrote (on January 10): “Third baseman Alex Bregman and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a five-year, $175 million contract, sources tell ESPN. One year after their failed pursuit of Bregman in free agency, the Cubs land one of the biggest bats of the winter.”

It’s also worth pointing out that Bregman is owed $70 million in deferred money from the contract.

He will make $8.75 million per year from 2034-2041 (h/t Spotrac).

Bregman is going to be 47 years old when the Cubs are done paying him.

Spotrac wrote (on January 14): “Alex Bregman’s 5 year, $175M contract w/ the #Cubs includes a full no trade clause, & $70M deferred to 2034-41. 2026: $35M ($15M deferred) 2027: $35M ($10M deferred) 2028: $35M ($10M deferred) 2029: $35M ($15M deferred) 2030: $35M ($20M deferred)”

Looking At Bregman

Bregman was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

The two-time World Series Champion has also had stops with the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox over 11 years.

Right now, he is batting .262 with 26 home runs and 89 RBIs in 153 games.

Looking At The Cubs

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with an 87-69 record in 156 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.