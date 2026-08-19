Chicago Cubs Star Alex Bregman Sends Out 2-Word Post During White Sox Series

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox by a score of 4-3 in the second game of their series at Wrigley Field.

They will look to sweep the White Sox on Wednesday afternoon.

Alex Bregman had two hits and two RBIs in five at-bats.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN wrote: “Alex Bregman has been on fire. He walks it off for the Cubs with an RBI single. It’s the team’s 13th walk off win, most in MLB and tied for the most for the franchise over the past 50 seasons.”

Chicago Cubs Star Alex Bregman Sends Out 2-Word Post

After the game, Bregman sent out a two-word post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Fly it #W”

There were over 17,000 likes on his post in nine hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@darealcubszone: “THANK YOU ALEX BREGMAN”

@gio_p08: “Second half Alex bregman>>>shohei”

@prazmaster: “I owe you an apology, Alex!”