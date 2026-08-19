Hi, Subscriber

Chicago Cubs Star Alex Bregman Sends Out 2-Word Post During White Sox Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs looks on after striking out in the sixth inning of the game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox by a score of 4-3 in the second game of their series at Wrigley Field.

They will look to sweep the White Sox on Wednesday afternoon.

Alex Bregman had two hits and two RBIs in five at-bats.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN wrote: “Alex Bregman has been on fire. He walks it off for the Cubs with an RBI single. It’s the team’s 13th walk off win, most in MLB and tied for the most for the franchise over the past 50 seasons.”

Chicago Cubs Star Alex Bregman Sends Out 2-Word Post

GettyAlex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates a walk-off single during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on August 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

After the game, Bregman sent out a two-word post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Fly it #W”

There were over 17,000 likes on his post in nine hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@darealcubszone: “THANK YOU ALEX BREGMAN”

@gio_p08: “Second half Alex bregman>>>shohei”

@prazmaster: “I owe you an apology, Alex!”

GettyAlex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates a walk-off single during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on August 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Chicago Cubs Star Alex Bregman Sends Out 2-Word Post During White Sox Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x