Brewers’ Manager Pat Murphy Sends Message to Cubs After Win at Wrigley Field

Up until last night, the Chicago Cubs had not lost at Wrigley Field since April 11, 15 straight wins, until the National League Central first-place chasing Milwaukee Brewers entered the ballpark. Their meet up, marked the first time since the Brewers eliminated the Cubs in the 2025 postseason, and ‘flying’ an ‘L’ flag on social media.

However, the Brewers kept on rolling from last season, soundly defeating the Cubs 9-3 and cutting their NL Central lead to 0.5 games.

After the game, Brewers’ manager Pat Murphy sent a message ahead of game 2 of the three-game series.

Pat Murphy Claims Cubs Are Not ‘Intimidated’ By the Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers leading man Christian Yelich, set the tone with a towering 409-foot home run off the scoreboard in the top of the second inning against Shota Imanaga. Following Yelich’s home run, the runs just kept on coming.

Imanaga gave up eight runs and nine hits through 4.1 innings.

Following the Brewers dominant performance, manager Pat Murphy decided to paint a picture for the Cubs about the differences between the two franchises.

“I mean, we know how these series go,” Murphy said about the Cubs losing Game 1. “You erase it, and just keep going… They don’t even know most of our guys names so they’re never going to be intimated by us, but we’re not looking for that.”

Murphy’s claims are aimed towards the Cubs being a large market team and abilities to sign superstar baseball players. This offseason, the Cubs signed third baseman Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million contract, and extended outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong to a six-year, $115 million contract.

There is about a $92 million difference in payroll between the two franchises.

Following Murphy’s dig at the Cubs, broadcaster Alex Cohen, took to X to counter Murphy’s argument that the Brewers are just a bunch of ‘nobodies’:

“Don’t buy this. Yelich, Frelick, Turang, Mitchell, Vaughn, DL Hall all 1st rounders. Chourio, Miz, Sproat, Harrison, Ortiz, Bauers former top-100 prospects. Contreras, Megill, Sanchez (among others) have been all-stars. Brewers have good players. Leave it at that.”

Since 2018, the Brewers have won the NL Central four out of the five seasons, and have won three straight since 2023.

The rivalry between the Brewers and Cubs runs deep. Not to mention, Cubs manager Craig Counsell is winningest manager in Brewers franchise history.

Chicago Cubs’ Fans Respond on Social Media Following Murphy’s Comments

During the game, Cubs fans began chanting “Green Bay sucks” aimed at the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers rivalry. This backfired when Jake Bauers hit a monster home run to increase the Brewers lead to 8-0.

The Brewers social media responded after the game.

This win is dedicated to the beautiful city of Green Bay https://t.co/JnmO7bRAHx pic.twitter.com/o8ginjtmRY — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 19, 2026

Cubs’ fans who were already upset about the loss, then had to listen to Pat Murphy call out the Cubs.

Here’s what fans are saying:

@AjBrault: Give me a break. The Brewers have won the NL Central every year this decade (2020s) except 2022. You are not the underdog in any sense. We are all chasing you. Get the hell out of here with this rhetoric.

@seiyahomer4iz: Buddy I knew every guy in your lineup except for one. Be so goddamn serious rn. And we are intimidated by you cuz y’all have a good team. We are not bringing the damn “underdog brewers” gimmick into 2026 Pat.

@Le_Fishe_62: The brewers have: -Won the NLC the last 4* years -have multiple former 1st round picks -have multiple former top-100 prospects – have a manager who’s won NLMOTY 2 years in a row. They are not underdogs, and Pat Murphy is corny asf for trying to spin his team as such.

@darnellschumpy: I think this “average joes” nonsense is going to continue until the Brewers are the preseason pick to win the NL Central. The ball is in your court mainstream media.