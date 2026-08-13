Chicago Cubs Announced Ben Brown Update During Nationals Series

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

After winning each of the first two games, the Cubs are going for the sweep.

Most recently, they won by a score of 12-6 on Wednesday.

Chicago Cubs Announced Ben Brown Update

During their series with the Nationals, the Cubs announced the latest update on Ben Brown.

MLB.com wrote (on August 12): “Rehabbing in Arizona and has advanced to bullpen sessions in his throwing program. Has reported being pain-free as he has increased volume and intensity in recent weeks.”

According to the site, Brown could still return this month (or next).

Before the injury, he had gone 4-2 with a 1.85 ERA in 20 games.

Brown was picked in the 33rd round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his third season at the MLB level (all with the Cubs).

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs come into Thursday as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 71-50 record in 121 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 36-26 in 62 games on the road).

The Cubs will open up a new series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Right now, they are just 3.0 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first in the division.

Looking At The Nats Right Now

As for the Nationals, they are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 59-63 record in 122 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 26-36 in 52 games at home).