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Chicago Cubs Announced Ben Brown Update During Nationals Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 19: Ben Brown #32 of the Chicago Cubs looks on after being replaced during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field on June 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

After winning each of the first two games, the Cubs are going for the sweep.

Most recently, they won by a score of 12-6 on Wednesday.

Chicago Cubs Announced Ben Brown Update

GettyBen Brown #32 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 28, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

During their series with the Nationals, the Cubs announced the latest update on Ben Brown.

MLB.com wrote (on August 12): “Rehabbing in Arizona and has advanced to bullpen sessions in his throwing program. Has reported being pain-free as he has increased volume and intensity in recent weeks.”

According to the site, Brown could still return this month (or next).

Before the injury, he had gone 4-2 with a 1.85 ERA in 20 games.

GettyBen Brown #32 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on August 17, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Brown was picked in the 33rd round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his third season at the MLB level (all with the Cubs).

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyCraig Counsell #11 manager of the Chicago Cubs talks with members of the media prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 07, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Cubs come into Thursday as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 71-50 record in 121 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 36-26 in 62 games on the road).

GettyAlex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park on August 12, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Cubs will open up a new series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Right now, they are just 3.0 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first in the division.

Looking At The Nats Right Now

GettyBrady House #12 of the Washington Nationals scores a run against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Nationals Park on August 12, 2026 in Washington, DC.

As for the Nationals, they are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 59-63 record in 122 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 26-36 in 52 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announced Ben Brown Update During Nationals Series

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