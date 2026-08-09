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Chicago Cubs Announced Ben Brown Update During Royals Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 17: Ben Brown #32 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on August 17, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Royals in Kansas City.

They most recently lost by a score of 6-3 on Saturday.

That said, the series is still tied up at 1-1 heading into the finale.

UPDATE: The Cubs won 10-2.

Cubs Announced Ben Brown Update

GettyBen Brown #32 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on August 17, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

During their series with the Royals, the Cubs announced the latest update on Ben Brown.

He has been out since June 19 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 7): “Currently rehabbing in Arizona and on target for a light mound workout in coming days. Pain-free and has resumed regular throwing, while increasing intensity and volume.”

Before getting hurt, Brown had gone 4-2 with a 1.85 ERA in 20 games.

GettyBen Brown #32 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after giving up a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on June 23, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri.

Brown was picked in the 33rd round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent all three seasons of his MLB career with the Cubs.

Over 60 career games, Brown has gone 10-13 with a 4.15 ERA.

Next month, he will turn 27.

GettyBen Brown #32 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after a strikeout in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on April 11, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

There is no question that Brown will provide a big boost to the Cubs whenever he returns to action.

According to the site, he could still return before the MLB playoffs.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyCarson Kelly #15 and Jacob Webb #71 of the Chicago Cubs celebrate a 6-4 win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 07, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 68-50 record in 118 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 33-26 in 59 games on the road).

Looking At The Royals Right Now

GettyIsaac Collins #1 of the Kansas City Royals hits an RBI double against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium on August 07, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

On the other side, the Royals have had a very tough 2026 season.

They are at the bottom of the American League Central with a 49-69 record in 118 games.

At home, the Royals have gone 29-29 in 58 games (and they are 4-6 over their last ten games).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announced Ben Brown Update During Royals Series

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