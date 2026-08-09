Chicago Cubs Announced Ben Brown Update During Royals Series

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Royals in Kansas City.

They most recently lost by a score of 6-3 on Saturday.

That said, the series is still tied up at 1-1 heading into the finale.

UPDATE: The Cubs won 10-2.

Cubs Announced Ben Brown Update

During their series with the Royals, the Cubs announced the latest update on Ben Brown.

He has been out since June 19 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 7): “Currently rehabbing in Arizona and on target for a light mound workout in coming days. Pain-free and has resumed regular throwing, while increasing intensity and volume.”

Before getting hurt, Brown had gone 4-2 with a 1.85 ERA in 20 games.

Brown was picked in the 33rd round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent all three seasons of his MLB career with the Cubs.

Over 60 career games, Brown has gone 10-13 with a 4.15 ERA.

Next month, he will turn 27.

There is no question that Brown will provide a big boost to the Cubs whenever he returns to action.

According to the site, he could still return before the MLB playoffs.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 68-50 record in 118 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 33-26 in 59 games on the road).

Looking At The Royals Right Now

On the other side, the Royals have had a very tough 2026 season.

They are at the bottom of the American League Central with a 49-69 record in 118 games.

At home, the Royals have gone 29-29 in 58 games (and they are 4-6 over their last ten games).