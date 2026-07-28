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Chicago Cubs Announced Edward Cabrera News Before Cardinals Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 23: Edward Cabrera #30 of the Chicago Cubs laughs against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Chicago Cubs opened up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

They won by a score of 7-3.

Chicago Cubs Announced Edward Cabrera News

GettyEdward Cabrera #30 of the Chicago Cubs is taken off the field after the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 23, 2026 in New York City. Cabrera suffered an injury making a play on the final out of the inning.

The Cubs have been without one of their pitchers (Edward Cabrera) since June 23 with an injury.

Ahead of their series with the Cardinals, they announced the latest update on the 28-year-old.

MLB.com wrote (on July 27): “Injured June 23 stretching to receive a throw at first base. Has resumed throwing, plus running and agility work. Threw live BP on July 26. Will have a bullpen in St. Louis before heading out to begin a Minor League rehab assignment.”

Before getting hurt, Cabrera had gone 5-4 with a 5.10 ERA in 14 starts.

He is in the middle of his first season with the Cubs.

Meghan Montemurro of Chicago Tribune wrote (on July 27): “Right-hander Edward Cabrera (hamstring strain) will begin his rehab assignment Friday at Triple-A Iowa. Counsell said he will likely need 3 rehab starts before rejoining the Cubs rotation, keeping him on track for a mid-August return.”

GettyEdward Cabrera #30 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after an injury while making a play getting the final out of the fifth inning at first base against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 23, 2026 in New York City.

Cabrera had spent the first five seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

He was traded to the Cubs over the offseason.

The Marlins wrote (on January 7): “Today, we acquired OF Owen Caissie, INF Cristian Hernández, and INF Edgardo De Leon in a trade with the Chicago Cubs for RHP Edward Cabrera.”

GettyEdward Cabrera #27 of the Miami Marlins looks on against the New York Mets during the fifth inning at loanDepot park on September 28, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

Cubs Right Now

GettyNico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates his two-run home run with Alex Bregman #3 in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on July 27, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

The Cubs come into Tuesday night as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 60-46 record in 106 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 30-24 in 54 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announced Edward Cabrera News Before Cardinals Series

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