Chicago Cubs Announced Edward Cabrera News Before Cardinals Series

On Monday night, the Chicago Cubs opened up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

They won by a score of 7-3.

Chicago Cubs Announced Edward Cabrera News

The Cubs have been without one of their pitchers (Edward Cabrera) since June 23 with an injury.

Ahead of their series with the Cardinals, they announced the latest update on the 28-year-old.

MLB.com wrote (on July 27): “Injured June 23 stretching to receive a throw at first base. Has resumed throwing, plus running and agility work. Threw live BP on July 26. Will have a bullpen in St. Louis before heading out to begin a Minor League rehab assignment.”

Before getting hurt, Cabrera had gone 5-4 with a 5.10 ERA in 14 starts.

He is in the middle of his first season with the Cubs.

Meghan Montemurro of Chicago Tribune wrote (on July 27): “Right-hander Edward Cabrera (hamstring strain) will begin his rehab assignment Friday at Triple-A Iowa. Counsell said he will likely need 3 rehab starts before rejoining the Cubs rotation, keeping him on track for a mid-August return.”

Cabrera had spent the first five seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

He was traded to the Cubs over the offseason.

The Marlins wrote (on January 7): “Today, we acquired OF Owen Caissie, INF Cristian Hernández, and INF Edgardo De Leon in a trade with the Chicago Cubs for RHP Edward Cabrera.”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs come into Tuesday night as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 60-46 record in 106 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 30-24 in 54 games on the road).