Cubs top pitching prospect Cade Horton makes spring training debut 

For the first time this season, top Cubs pitching prospect Cade Horton got to pitch in a spring training game. The former seventh overall draft pick in the 2022 draft offered some optimistic results in his debut. His breaking ball was sharp, his fastball was lively and he only allowed one hit and got the save. His only blemish was the home run he allowed which made it a one-run game late in the ninth. But by and large, this was a very solid debut for Horton.

He displayed exactly why he is one of the best prospects in the Cubs system. The former college Quarterback, who was once a backup for Spencer Rattler, was seen as a risky pick for the Cubs. The move has paid dividends as some mechanical tweaks have allowed his true potential to shine. His prospect status peaked in the twenties, before fading a bit this past season due to injuries.

A breakout 2024 Campaign

Cade Horton was on the fast track to the Majors last season before a right shoulder injury halted his season. In Double-A last season Horton was dominant. He pitched to the tune of a 1.10 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and only allowed one homer in 16 innings. However, in Triple-A Horton did not see the same statistical success. But the change in difficulty from the upper levels of the minors is very difficult for most players at first.

Unfortunately, he did not get to grow much in Triple-A, having appeared in only five games before being placed on the 60-day injured list ending his season. The Cubs were certainly right to be cautious with Horton and his shoulder injury as they were in no rush to call him up to the bigs. His development and health were the main priority with that decision as he looks to hit the ground running in 2025.

A dangerous Repertoire

His arsenal features a fastball, curveball, slider, and changeup with the slider being his most dangerous offering. It’s graded in the 70s on multiple scouting platforms and is his go-to strikeout pitch. He generated a chase rate of 49% and a swing-and-miss rate of 50% with that pitch. His fastball is effective as well, peaking at 98 MPH while sitting normally in the mid-90s. The key for Horton will be to throw his other pitches, the low 80’s curve, and upper 80’s changeup, for strikes consistently. Last season in the minors he shined with 10.49 K/9 and a 3-1 K/BB ratio.

Cade Horton enters the year with a chance to break into the big leagues this season. While it’s not guaranteed to happen it will likely be close come August/September. He isn’t listed on the Cubs 40-man roster and was given a non-roster invite to Spring training. But considering that the Cubs currently don’t have a set 4th and 5th starter in the rotation he could get the call from Manager Craig Counsell. Cade Horton is a very talented pitcher who may just need a little more time in the oven before he’s ready to be a star for the big-league Cubs.