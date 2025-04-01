Hi, Subscriber

Carson Kelly reflects on Historic achievment

Cubs Carson Kelly hitting a home run against the Athletics
Cubs Carson Kelly hitting a home run against the Athletics

Cubs catcher Carson Kelly did something no Cub had done since 1993: He hit for the cycle. After a heartbreaking loss on Sunday, the Cubs rebounded to decimate the Athletics playing in their first game at Sutter Health field. The Cubs managed to put up 18 runs on 21 hits, and everyone in the starting lineup got on base at least twice. 

As the 18-3 was well underway, cubs announcers Boog Sciambi and Jim Deshaies subtly alluded that Kelly was a triple shy of the cycle. But a triple is the hardest thing to hit in baseball, especially for a backup catcher who isn’t known for his speed. And yet, with the odds stacked against him, Kelly did exactly that. 

Kelly punctuated his night by hitting a triple off of a position player, just the third of his career. Of his 1809 career at-bats, just 2 had gone for a triple before this at bat. 

An entertaining interview

When asked about his cycle on Marquee Sports Network, Kelly said, “If anyone has ever looked up my numbers, I have two triples, so the odds were not in my favor.” When asked when he knew his last hit could turn into a triple, Kelly said, “I hit first, and I saw it ricochet, and I was like, oh boy this is it right here I gotta go.” Lastly, he ended the interview by calling it “pretty special and a great accomplishment it’s something that I never thought I would get.”

When asked about the performance of his backup catcher, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said, “He had a great night, really a historic night.”

A historical achievement

Historic is correct. Per ESPN stats and info he’s the first player in MLB history with a cycle in a stadium’s first games. He’s also the first player in MLB history with a cycle in March. Additionally, he also became the first Cub to hit for the cycle since Mark Grace did it back in 1993. Kelly has earned just the 12th cycle in the storied history of the Chicago Cubs franchise. Additionally, the last catcher to hit for the cycle was Phillies’ perennial all-star J.T. Realmuto. 

Battling for playing time behind the dish

Kelly has been battling Miguel Amaya for playing time at the fish so far this season. The cubs have opted to go with a platoon-style catcher rotation, and both Kelly and Anata are off to fantastic starts. Combined the cubs backstops are hitting for a .385 AVG with a .448 OBP and twelve RBIs. The Cubs will welcome that kind of production from their number nine hitter any day of the week.

The Catcher position was tremendously disappointing for the Cubs in 2024. Opening day starter Yan Gomes was atrocious as his .432 season OPS got him let go midway through the season. Miguel Amaya was better, but not great, either.

The Cubs were hoping for some stability at catcher when they gave Kelly a 2-year, $11.5 million contract this offseason. In the early going of this season, it seems this contract may be a steal for the Cubs. 

