Chicago Cubs’ Carson Kelly Trade Plans Emerge Ahead of MLB Deadline: Report

The Chicago Cubs are gearing up for a busy next four days, as the MLB trade deadline is August 3, and the Cubs figure to be in the thick of roster transactions and trades.

Among the biggest needs for Chicago is starting pitching help, and a recent report suggests that catcher Carson Kelly may be a piece in trade discussions due to the Cubs’ current catching group being fairly secure and productive.

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Jeff Passan Reports Carson Kelly Could Be a Trade Chip

Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, catcher Carson Kelly has been discussed in trade conversations by the Chicago Cubs.

There are many clubs seeking catching help over the next few days, and Chicago has a solid backup in Miguel Amaya, and a stud prospect in Owen Ayers waiting in the wings to get his MLB opportunity.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams noted that teams like the Cubs at this time of year tend to leave many options on the floor when it comes to trades:

“The Cubs would surely only deal Kelly if it netted them major league help in other areas — presumably rotation or bullpen help. There’s no guarantee a deal will come together, but it’s a good reminder that few teams in today’s game stick to one pure “buy” or “sell” lane when deadline season rolls around.”

Adams also noted that Kelly is having a solid offensive season:

“The 32-year-old Kelly is having a solid season behind the plate. His .261/.351/.372 batting line is about six percent better than the league-average hitter, by measure of wRC+. The league-average catcher, it should be noted, tends to be around 12% worse than an average hitter at the plate. Kelly’s line doesn’t necessarily stand out relative to the rest of the league, but it does stand out relative to the standard catcher.”

Perhaps the White Sox, Red Sox, or Yankees may be interested in making a deal for Kelly, and the Red Sox and Yankees should stand out for Chicago due to having plenty of assets on their current roster and in the farm system.

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Looking at Carson Kelly’s MLB Career

Carson Kelly has played in parts of 11 MLB seasons, and he has actually been an above-average hitter in the last 3 seasons, per OPS+.

2025 (his first season with the Cubs) was perhaps his best season as a pro, as he posted a career-high bWAR with a 3.5 mark and batted .249 with 17 home runs, 13 doubles, and an OPS+ of 117 over 369 at-bats.

If Ryan Jeffers isn’t made available via trade, Carson Kelly might emerge as the top trade candidate available at the deadline, and if the Cubs are serious about moving him, there should be a decent market for the 32-year-old backstop, who is set to enter free agency after this season. However, there is a mutual option tied to his deal, which the Cubs may want to decline due to Owen Ayers’ top prospect status and Miguel Amaya being a cheaper option.