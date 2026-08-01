Chicago Cubs Linked to Tigers’ 2.70 ERA All-Star Pitcher

The Chicago Cubs need to be watched incredibly closely between now and the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. With the Cubs currently at the top of the National League Wild Card standings, it is clear that they should be looking to strengthen their roster before the deadline passes.

One of the Cubs’ most obvious trade needs is starting pitching help. It would be clutch for them to bring in at least one high-impact starting pitcher to help solidify their rotation. This is especially so when noting that they have dealt with injury trouble often this season.

Now, the Cubs are being linked to one of this year’s top trade candidate pitchers with the deadline rapidly approaching.

According to The Athletic’s Corey Stavenhagen, the Cubs are among the multiple teams interested in acquiring Detroit Tigers star pitcher Casey Mize.

“There is a long list of teams believed to have interest in Mize, including the Cubs, Diamondbacks and Rays,” Stavenhagen wrote.

With the Cubs needing some serious starting rotation help, it is understandable why Mize is on their radar. He would give their rotation another very good pitcher as they look to go on a real run this postseason.

Why the Cubs’ Interest in Tigers’ Casey Mize Makes Perfect Sense

When looking at how well Mize has pitched this season for the struggling Tigers, it makes a lot of sense why he is among the pitchers on the Cubs’ radar. In 16 appearances this campaign with the Tigers, the 6-foot-3 righty has an impressive 2.70 ERA to go along with 85 strikeouts. This is after he had a 14-6 record, a 3.87 ERA, and a career-high 139 strikeouts as an All-Star during the 2025 season.

Given the success Mize has had in recent years, it is entirely understandable why the Cubs have interest in acquiring him. With numbers like these, he would be a strong addition to the front half of Chicago’s starting rotation during the final stretch of the season.

While Mize is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), the Cubs are in a position to bring him in. Even if the Cubs acquired him and he ended up being a rental, he would still make a lot of sense as an addition for a Chicago team that wants to be true contenders this year.

Cubs Shouldn’t Be Afraid to Pay the Price to Acquire Tigers’ Mize

With Mize being in the middle of a very strong season with the Tigers, it is clear that his trade value is high right now. Detroit is going to expect a very good return in any move centering around him, and this is especially so when noting that multiple teams are expressing interest. Yet, the Cubs should not be afraid to pay the price to land him.

Mize would immediately make the Cubs’ starting rotation stronger as they prepare for the final stretch of the season. It is apparent that Chicago needs pitching help, and Mize would be one of their top pitchers if brought in. Because of this, there could be a good match here, and it will be intriguing to see if Chicago and Detroit strike a deal from here.