MLB Trade: Chicago Cubs Acquiring Angels’ 3-Year MLB Reliever

After their nixed trade with the Los Angeles Angels for Reid Detmers, which has not been confirmed yet, the Chicago Cubs are back on the board with a meaningful move.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Cubs are acquiring RHP Ryan Zeferjahn from the Angels.

Passan wrote: “The Chicago Cubs are acquiring right-handed reliever Ryan Zeferjahn in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels, sources tell ESPN.”

The details of what the Angels are getting in return are unknown, but this is a strong pickup for the Cubs’ pitching staff, which adds a leverage reliever to the mix for the Cubbies.

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Cubs Land Ryan Zeferjahn from Angels

Ryan Zeferjahn has pitched in parts of 3 MLB seasons, all with the Los Angeles Angels.

This season, he’s posted an ERA of 3.66 over 51.2 innings with 75 strikeouts, which is a really strong mark.

For his MLB career, Zeferjahn holds an ERA of 3.94 across 125.2 total IP and 166 total SO. His lifetime WHIP is 1.265.

Leading up to the trade deadline, all the reports surrounding the Cubs pointed to the fact that Chicago wanted to acquire at least three pitchers. The Cubs bullpen has been shaky, and if Daniel Palencia returns shortly, Ryan Zeferjahn and Palencia form a strong back end of the bullpen.

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What Did the Cubs Give up For Ryan Zeferjahn?

The full details of the Ryan Zeferjahn to Chicago Cubs trade have been revealed by MLB insider Jeff Fletcher.

The Angels are receiving Moises Ballesteros and RHP Mason McGwire in the deal.

Fletcher wrote (via X.com): “Ballesteros is a LHH catcher with a .736 OPS in 79 MLB games. McGwire is no 20 on Cubs BA list. (Capo Valley HS)”

Ballesteros has recorded 156 at-bats this season and is batting .231 with six home runs, 23 RBI, and an OPS+ of 91.

The Cubs are pretty loaded at the catcher position right now, and their top prospect (Owen Ayers) is also a catcher, so Moises Ballesteros was likely viewed as expendable.