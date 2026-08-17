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Chicago Cubs Add 29-Year-Old Infielder After Brutal Dansby Swanson Injury

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Chicago Cubs v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 07: Craig Counsell #11 manager of the Chicago Cubs talks with members of the media prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 07, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs begin a three-game series with their cross-town rivals, the Chicago White Sox, on Monday night.

Ahead of the series opener, the team announced a plethora of roster moves following new injuries to right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera and star shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Swanson’s injury is certainly the most notable, as an oblique injury he suffered Sunday will sideline him for roughly four to six weeks, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

Cubs Add 29-Year-Old Infielder

In a corresponding move after Swanson landed on the IL, the team selected the contract of 29-year-old infielder Owen Miller from Triple-A Iowa.

Miller provides much-needed depth and can play all across the infield.

In 84 minor league games this season, Miller is batting .299 with six home runs, 52 RBIs, eight stolen bases and an .823 OPS.

He made his MLB debut with the Cleveland Guardians in 2021 and last appeared in an MLB game with the Colorado Rockies last season.

Across his five-year career with the Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers and Rockies, he’s batting .238 across 303 games and 947 at-bats. He’s recorded 225 hits, 15 home runs and 100 RBIs.

Cubs’ Other Roster Moves

Outside of promoting Miller, the team also called up outfielder Kevin Alcantara and right-handed pitcher Javier Assad, who has plenty of MLB experience and has spent most of this season in the majors.

The Cubs also optioned infielder James Triantos to Triple-A and transferred reliever Daniel Palencia to the 60-day IL.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Chicago Cubs Add 29-Year-Old Infielder After Brutal Dansby Swanson Injury

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