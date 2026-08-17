Chicago Cubs Add 29-Year-Old Infielder After Brutal Dansby Swanson Injury

The Chicago Cubs begin a three-game series with their cross-town rivals, the Chicago White Sox, on Monday night.

Ahead of the series opener, the team announced a plethora of roster moves following new injuries to right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera and star shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Swanson’s injury is certainly the most notable, as an oblique injury he suffered Sunday will sideline him for roughly four to six weeks, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

Cubs news: Hearing it’s a Grade 2 oblique strain for Dansby Swanson, per a source. Normal timetable is 4-6 weeks. That would have him ready for the postseason. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 17, 2026

Cubs Add 29-Year-Old Infielder

In a corresponding move after Swanson landed on the IL, the team selected the contract of 29-year-old infielder Owen Miller from Triple-A Iowa.

Miller provides much-needed depth and can play all across the infield.

In 84 minor league games this season, Miller is batting .299 with six home runs, 52 RBIs, eight stolen bases and an .823 OPS.

He made his MLB debut with the Cleveland Guardians in 2021 and last appeared in an MLB game with the Colorado Rockies last season.

Across his five-year career with the Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers and Rockies, he’s batting .238 across 303 games and 947 at-bats. He’s recorded 225 hits, 15 home runs and 100 RBIs.

Owen Miller is going up to Chicago! Congratulations and good luck! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/jLaa3wvMKQ — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 17, 2026

Cubs’ Other Roster Moves

Outside of promoting Miller, the team also called up outfielder Kevin Alcantara and right-handed pitcher Javier Assad, who has plenty of MLB experience and has spent most of this season in the majors.

The Cubs also optioned infielder James Triantos to Triple-A and transferred reliever Daniel Palencia to the 60-day IL.