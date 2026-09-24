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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change During Marlins Series

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Chicago Cubs v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 07: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after scoring against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning at Kauffman Stadium on August 07, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs have dropped each of the first two games of their series against the Miami Marlins at one of the most critical points of the regular season.

They now enter Thursday afternoon’s series finale against Miami sitting at 87-71 overall, which has them in the Wild Card, holding a three-game cushion over the first team out, the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, Cubs manager Craig Counsell didn’t make any major changes to his starting lineup, but he did make a change at the bottom of the order involving shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Cubs Announce Swanson Change

Since returning to the lineup on Sept. 18 after spending weeks on the IL with an oblique injury, Swanson has recorded four hits in four games. He’s also fit seamlessly back into the middle infield.

Counsell has kept him near the bottom of the order, and after batting eighth on Wednesday, Swanson will hit ninth in Thursday’s game.

Here’s the full Cubs lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 9/24 P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B M. Conforto DH I. Happ LF N. Hoerner 2B P. Ramírez 3B C. Kelly C D. Swanson SS M. Boyd SP.”

Swanson’s 2026 Season

Already in his 11th MLB season, Swanson has remained a key piece to the Cubs’ success in 2026.

He’s appeared in 123 games and is hitting .218 across 418 at-bats, with 81 runs, 91 hits, 19 home runs, and 69 RBIs while slugging .407 with a .708 OPS.

Looking at the Cubs

After Thursday, the Cubs will play one more series against the Boston Red Sox on Friday and Saturday, with one of those days expected to feature a doubleheader.

Chicago currently sits on track to play in the Wild Card Series next week, but the team would have to travel for the best-of-three set. If the Cubs secure the top Wild Card spot, they’ll host the series at Wrigley Field.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Change During Marlins Series

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