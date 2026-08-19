Chicago Cubs Announce Kevin Gausman Update During White Sox Series

The Chicago Cubs acquired veteran right-hander Kevin Gausman from the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this month at the MLB trade deadline.

On Tuesday night, Gausman made his third start as a member of the Cubs, but it didn’t end as planned.

He pitched into the fourth inning before the Cubs ultimately pulled him from the game due to a hand injury.

Cubs Announce Gausman Update

Chicago shared on social media that Gausman left the game with a hand cramp, which likely isn’t considered overly serious.

“Kevin Gausman exited tonight’s game with a left hand cramp,” the Cubs posted.

Kevin Gausman exited tonight’s game with a left hand cramp. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 19, 2026

Gausman finished his outing with 4.1 innings, allowing seven hits, three earned runs and two walks while striking out five batters. Javier Assad replaced him and tossed three scoreless innings before Caleb Thielbar took over. The game then entered a rain delay in the middle of the eighth inning with the score tied 3-3.

Gausman’s 2026 Campaign

In his 14th MLB season, Gausman has endured a rocky 2026 campaign.

Through three starts with the Cubs, he owns a 6.17 ERA. His season ERA sits at 4.53, and he has a 6-11 record overall.

Tuesday night marked his 26th start of the year, and he entered the game with 138 strikeouts.

Cubs Right Now

As for Chicago, the Cubs remain firmly in the mix as a contender in the National League but still trail the Milwaukee Brewers by 5.0 games in the NL Central.

The Cubs entered Game 2 of the series with a 73-53 record and would hold the top Wild Card spot if the season ended today.