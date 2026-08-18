Chicago Cubs Announce Pete Crow-Armstrong News During White Sox Series

The Chicago Cubs secured a thrilling 7-5 victory in their series opener against the Chicago White Sox on the back of Pete Crow-Armstrong Monday night.

Crow-Armstrong had a dominant four-hit night, including a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning. It was his second homer of the night, marked an impressive piece of history and could prove to be his NL MVP-defining moment to this point in the season.

Cubs Announce News on Crow-Armstrong

With his second home run, Crow-Armstrong reached 30 homers for the season, making him the first player in Cubs franchise history to record back-to-back 30-homer, 30-steal seasons.

“The first Cub EVER with back-to-back 30/30 seasons,” the Cubs posted on social media.

The first Cub EVER with back-to-back 30/30 seasons. pic.twitter.com/JyHcDXn9z4 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 18, 2026

MLB World Reacts on Social Media

MLB: “Leadoff home run for No. 29. Walk-off home run for No. 30. Pete Crow–Armstrong joins the 30/30 club in style!”

Barstool Chicago: “PETE CROW–ARMSTRONG WALKS OFF AN INSTANT CLASSIC OF A CROSSTOWN CLASSIC.”

Ben Verlander: “OH MY GOD PETE CROW–ARMSTRONG WALK OFF HOME RUN FOR 30/30 ON THE SEASON!!”

Jesse Rogers: “Pete Crow–Armstrong is the first player with a leadoff HR and a walk-off HR in the same game since Chris Young for the Diamondbacks on Aug. 7, 2010.”

Alex Cohen: Walkoff Homer. 2nd of the night. 30/30 for the second straight year. Your 2026 NL MVP.”

Crow-Armstrong’s 2026 MVP Campaign

Crow-Armstrong continues to go toe-to-toe with Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, who also homered twice Monday night against the Colorado Rockies.

Ohtani is looking to capture his third consecutive NL MVP, while PCA is chasing his first. Crow-Armstrong’s case continues to grow stronger with each passing game.

He entered the night batting .276 with a .533 slugging percentage and a .906 OPS. Those numbers will increase slightly after his four-hit performance, which brought his home run total to 30 and his RBI total to 78.