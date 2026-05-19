Chicago Cubs Announce Roster Decision 8-Year MLB Player Before Brewers Game

The Chicago Cubs are in the midst of a three-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brew Crew won the first game of the series, so the Cubs now have just a 0.5 game lead in the National League Central.

Before game two of the Cubs-Brewers series, Chicago made a roster move on an eight-year MLB pitcher.

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Chicago Cubs DFA Ty Blach

The Chicago Cubs announced on Tuesday that they have designated Ty Blach for assignment before the Brewers game, and his roster spot now belongs to left-handed pitcher Caleb Thielbar. Blach, 35, pitched three innings with the Cubs this season, and only gave up one hit.

MLBTradeRumors.com’s Steve Adams was quick to the news, and wrote (on May 19):

“With yesterday’s Cubs appearance, Blach has now pitched in parts of eight big league seasons with four different teams. The majority of that experience came with the Giants, who drafted him out of Creighton with their fifth-round pick back in 2012. Blach tossed 299 1/3 frames of 4.36 ERA ball with San Francisco from 2016-18. He then made five starts for the 2019 Orioles and spent the 2022-24 seasons with the Rockies.”

He signed a minor league deal with the Cubs last month and was selected by the club on Sunday. After his one appearance, he heads down to the minors, but he could be a top option to return to the MLB level if another Chicago pitcher goes down with an injury.

He’s officially pitched in parts of eight MLB seasons after his appearance with the Cubs.

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Ty Blach’s MLB Career

Ty Blach has pitched in parts of eight seasons over the course of his MLB career.

He’s pitched for the San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies, Baltimore Orioles, and now, the Cubs.

He holds a career record of 23-33 with an ERA of 5.39 over 523 innings. Ty Blach pitched 71.1 innings with the Rockies in 2024, but Coors Field clearly wasn’t kind to him, as he posted an ERA of 6.94.

Chicago Cubs Right Now…

The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a crucial series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Over the past 10 games, Chicago is 3-7, so they are sliding.

After the Brewers series, the Cubs will face the Houston Astros over the weekend.