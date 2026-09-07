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Chicago Cubs Announce Starting Pitchers for Pivotal Series Against Brewers

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Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 03: Kevin Gausman #12 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on September 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are coming off a 10-3 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday, but they still won two of three games in the series.

They’ll have to turn the page quickly, though, as they prepare to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday afternoon in a pivotal NL Central series.

The Cubs still trail the Brewers by seven games for the division lead, so there’s work to do. However, they’re also trying to hold onto the top Wild Card spot and sit just half a game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ahead of Monday’s series opener at 2:10 p.m. ET in Milwaukee, the Cubs have officially announced their starting pitchers via MLB.com.

Cubs Announce Probable Starters

Monday: LHP Matthew Boyd (8-3, 4.05 ERA, 79 strikeouts) vs. LHP Robert Gasser (4-5, 4.57 ERA, 82 strikeouts)

Tuesday: LHP David Peterson (7-8, 5.39 ERA, 113 strikeouts) vs. RHP Jacob Misiorowski (14-5, 1.97 ERA, 227 strikeouts)

Wednesday: RHP Kevin Gausman (9-11, 4.38 ERA, 165 strikeouts) vs. RHP Logan Henderson (9-3, 2.48 ERA, 93 strikeouts)

Cubs’ Rotation Numbers This Season

The Cubs have had a very solid season, but their starting rotation has been shaky at times, even after adding midseason reinforcements like Gausman and Clay Holmes.

The rotation owns a 4.12 ERA and has allowed 586 runs while combining for 1,082 strikeouts, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Shota Imanaga has led the rotation throughout the season, posting a 9-10 record with a 3.91 ERA across 28 starts.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Chicago Cubs Announce Starting Pitchers for Pivotal Series Against Brewers

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