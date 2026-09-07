Chicago Cubs Announce Starting Pitchers for Pivotal Series Against Brewers

The Chicago Cubs are coming off a 10-3 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday, but they still won two of three games in the series.

They’ll have to turn the page quickly, though, as they prepare to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday afternoon in a pivotal NL Central series.

The Cubs still trail the Brewers by seven games for the division lead, so there’s work to do. However, they’re also trying to hold onto the top Wild Card spot and sit just half a game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ahead of Monday’s series opener at 2:10 p.m. ET in Milwaukee, the Cubs have officially announced their starting pitchers via MLB.com.

Cubs Announce Probable Starters

Monday: LHP Matthew Boyd (8-3, 4.05 ERA, 79 strikeouts) vs. LHP Robert Gasser (4-5, 4.57 ERA, 82 strikeouts)

Tuesday: LHP David Peterson (7-8, 5.39 ERA, 113 strikeouts) vs. RHP Jacob Misiorowski (14-5, 1.97 ERA, 227 strikeouts)

Wednesday: RHP Kevin Gausman (9-11, 4.38 ERA, 165 strikeouts) vs. RHP Logan Henderson (9-3, 2.48 ERA, 93 strikeouts)

Probable starters for the Brewers and Cubs in Milwaukee👇 Monday: Gasser vs. Boyd

Tuesday: Misiorowski vs. Peterson

Wednesday: Henderson vs. Gausman Identical to the last three games of the series at Wrigley earlier this week. — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) September 6, 2026

Cubs’ Rotation Numbers This Season

The Cubs have had a very solid season, but their starting rotation has been shaky at times, even after adding midseason reinforcements like Gausman and Clay Holmes.

The rotation owns a 4.12 ERA and has allowed 586 runs while combining for 1,082 strikeouts, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Shota Imanaga has led the rotation throughout the season, posting a 9-10 record with a 3.91 ERA across 28 starts.