Chicago Cubs Announce Starting Pitchers for Series Against White Sox

The highly anticipated crosstown rivalry series will begin Monday night when the Chicago White Sox travel to Wrigley Field for a three-game set against the Chicago Cubs.

The White Sox are coming off a sweep of the Detroit Tigers, while the Cubs just lost two out of three games over the weekend against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ahead of Monday night’s matchup, the Cubs have officially announced their probable starting pitchers for all three games via MLB.com.

Cubs Probable Starters

Chicago will roll out three of its best pitchers for the series, including two players the Cubs acquired at the trade deadline earlier this month.

The White Sox have yet to announce their starters for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday: Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.74 ERA, 130 strikeouts) vs. Luis Castillo (4-9, 4.96 ERA, 101 strikeouts)

Tuesday: Kevin Gausman (6-11, 4.53 ERA, 138 strikeouts) vs. TBD

Wednesday: Clay Holmes (5-5, 2.56 ERA, 49 strikeouts) vs. TBD

The Cubs have significantly strengthened their rotation with Gausman and Holmes, giving them three formidable options for this crosstown series.

#WhiteSox only confirmed starter for #Cubs series is LUIS CASTILLO on Monday.

Cubs slated to start Shota Imanaga, Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes. — Jeff Agrest #🟦 (@JeffAgrest) August 16, 2026

Looking at the Cubs

Despite losing three of their last four games, the Cubs remain in a strong position at 72-53 overall.

However, their deficit in the NL Central has grown. After pulling within three games of the Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago now trails by five games with fewer than 40 games remaining in the regular season.

Chicago also received some bad news following Sunday’s game when the Cubs placed star infielder Dansby Swanson on the 10-day IL with an oblique injury. The team will learn more about the severity of the injury after his MRI, which could determine how long he’ll remain sidelined.