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Chicago Cubs Announce Sudden Alex Bregman Change Before Brewers Finale

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 30: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates a double during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on August 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After losing each of their last two games to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Chicago Cubs will be looking to end their four-game series on a high note with a victory.

Without much surprise, the Cubs are making some alterations to their lineup for their series finale against the Brewers. This includes with star infielder Alex Bregman, as he will be in a new spot against Milwaukee on Thursday.

Chicago Cubs Announce Alex Bregman Change

Minnesota Twins v Chicago Cubs Alex Bregman Caleb Durbin Boston Red Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 19: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs high fives teammates after scoring in the third inning after a triple by Nico Hoerner #2 (not pictured) against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on July 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hirschuber/Getty Images)

Bregman will be batting fourth for Chicago in their series finale against the Brewers. This comes after he was Chicago’s third hitter in their most recent game against Milwaukee.

With Bregman switching to the cleanup spot against the Brewers, Michael Busch will now be batting third.

Here is Chicago’s full batting order for their game against the Brewers.

P. Crow-Armstrong CF

S. Suzuki RF

M. Busch 1B

A. Bregman 3B

I. Happ LF

N. Hoerner SS

P. Ramirez 2B

M. Conforto DH

C. Kelly C

Bregman Is On Fire at the Plate Right Now for the Cubs

Chicago Cubs Alex Bregman
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 12: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs reacts as he rounds third base after hitting a solo homer in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bregman being switched to Chicago’s cleanup spot comes while he is in the middle of a hot streak. The star infielder is currently on a six-game hitting streak, where he has five home runs over that span. With this, the 32-year-old is on fire at the plate right now and will be looking to keep it up against Milwaukee from here.

If Bregman can have another big day at the plate, it would help the Cubs’ chances of defeating the Brewers on Thursday. It will be fascinating to see if he can keep this kind of hitting up against Milwaukee from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Chicago Cubs Announce Sudden Alex Bregman Change Before Brewers Finale

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