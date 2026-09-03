Chicago Cubs Announce Sudden Alex Bregman Change Before Brewers Finale

After losing each of their last two games to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Chicago Cubs will be looking to end their four-game series on a high note with a victory.

Without much surprise, the Cubs are making some alterations to their lineup for their series finale against the Brewers. This includes with star infielder Alex Bregman, as he will be in a new spot against Milwaukee on Thursday.

Chicago Cubs Announce Alex Bregman Change

Bregman will be batting fourth for Chicago in their series finale against the Brewers. This comes after he was Chicago’s third hitter in their most recent game against Milwaukee.

With Bregman switching to the cleanup spot against the Brewers, Michael Busch will now be batting third.

Here is Chicago’s full batting order for their game against the Brewers.

P. Crow-Armstrong CF

S. Suzuki RF

M. Busch 1B

A. Bregman 3B

I. Happ LF

N. Hoerner SS

P. Ramirez 2B

M. Conforto DH

C. Kelly C

Bregman Is On Fire at the Plate Right Now for the Cubs

Bregman being switched to Chicago’s cleanup spot comes while he is in the middle of a hot streak. The star infielder is currently on a six-game hitting streak, where he has five home runs over that span. With this, the 32-year-old is on fire at the plate right now and will be looking to keep it up against Milwaukee from here.

If Bregman can have another big day at the plate, it would help the Cubs’ chances of defeating the Brewers on Thursday. It will be fascinating to see if he can keep this kind of hitting up against Milwaukee from here.