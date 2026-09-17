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Chicago Cubs Announced Pete Crow-Armstrong News During Braves Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 14: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs runs to second base after hitting a two-RBI double against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Wrigley Field on September 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs secured a series victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night with an 8-4 victory.

Leading the way for Chicago, like he’s done many times this season, was National League MVP favorite Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Across three at-bats, Crow-Armstrong recorded three hits, three runs, and three RBIs. Two of those hits were home runs, marking his 43rd and 44th of the season.

Cubs Announced Historic News on Crow-Armstrong

During the game, after he hit his first homer of the day, the Cubs announced historic news about Crow-Armstrong as he officially broke the Cubs franchise record for most home runs by a left-handed hitter in a single season.

“Pete Crow-Armstrong now holds the franchise record for homers by a left-handed hitter in a season,” the Cubs posted on X.

Cubs Fans React on Social Media

Chicago fans reacted to the news of another historic milestone in what has been the best year of PCA’s young MLB career.

“Remember where you were when you saw this kid, we’re witnessing greatness right before our eyes,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Greatest individual season any of us will ever see.”

Another person wrote, “He is the Franchise!”

“Congrats MVPete,” one more fan commented.

PCA’s 2026 Campaign

The Cubs improved to 85-68 with the win, and with just eight regular-season games remaining, Crow-Armstrong has all but locked up the NL MVP while leading Chicago into the postseason.

The Cubs could potentially host a best-of-three Wild Card Series as they battle the Philadelphia Phillies for the spot.

On the year, PCA has now hit 44 homers, as mentioned, while also recording 105 RBIs and 37 stolen bases. He entered Wednesday night batting .279 with a .566 slugging percentage and a .938 OPS.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Chicago Cubs Announced Pete Crow-Armstrong News During Braves Series

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