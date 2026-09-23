Chicago Cubs Legend Anthony Rizzo Shares Bold Suggestion Ahead of MLB Playoffs

The Chicago Cubs are one win away from clinching an NL Wild Card berth and punching their ticket to the MLB playoffs.

However, seeding for the NL Wild Card round is entirely up in the air, with the likes of the Cubs, San Diego Padres, and Philadelphia Phillies all carrying the same record with five games left to play.

Recently, Chicago Cubs legend Anthony Rizzo made an odd suggestion for the Cubs to follow to better their chances of advancing in the playoffs.

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Anthony Rizzo Suggests the Cubs Tank for Third NL Wild Card Spot

With just five games remaining in the regular season, Cubs legend Anthony Rizzo is suggesting the team tank for the third NL Wild Card (after they clinch a playoff berth) to face the Atlanta Braves on the road.

Kinda bold, eh? Play on the road in a three-game series against a divisional champ instead of earning a home playoff series for the Chicago faithful?

Well, let’s hear Rizzo out at least, and he does make a pair of good points.

First, Rizzo cites that the Cubs have performed much better against the Braves and Dodgers (who is likely to be awaiting the 3-6 matchup in the NL), and notes that the path to the World Series would be slightly easier.

Either way, the National League is an absolute gauntlet this season, but the Cubs likely want to avoid their division foe, the Milwaukee Brewers, for as long as possible.

Here is verbatim of what Anthony Rizzo said, per his podcast “Ross and Rizzo”:

“The Cubs should tank and be the last wild-card team and play the Atlanta Braves in the playoffs instead of hosting the home-field advantage,” Rizzo said in the latest episode. “I know it’s easier said than done, but the Cubs have had a lot of good success off the Braves this year.”

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Does Anthony Rizzo Have a Point?

There’s a case to be made that Rizzo’s statement does have some basis to it, but the Cubs are likely NOT going to actively try to lose in the final week of the season, especially considering they have not locked up a playoff spot.

The Cubs are currently taking on the Miami Marlins in a three-game set, and will conclude the regular season portion of their schedule with the Boston Red Sox this weekend.

Wrigley Field is one of the best atmospheres in MLB, and the Cubs do play slightly better at home this season, so it’s fair to assume the players (and fans, of course) would rather a home series than go on the road and get bounced.