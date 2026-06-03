Cubs Named Top Landing Spot for Dominant Relief Pitcher

The Chicago Cubs are likely to become buyers in the trade market this summer. After a blistering start to the 2026 season, the North Siders have cooled off in recent weeks. Despite this, Chicago is still above .500 and appears to be getting healthier. The Athletic is reporting that starting pitchers Edward Cabrera and Matthew Boyd should return to Wrigley Field soon.

Getting the star duo back in the rotation will be crucial for the Cubs. Nevertheless, the club is still expected to target a quality starting pitcher before the trade deadline. The rotation, however, is not the only area where Chicago could add a pitcher. CBS Sports reporter Mike Axisa has specifically named the Cubs as a top potential landing spot for Boston Red Sox star closer Aroldis Chapman.

Cubs fans will be quite familiar with the veteran relief pitcher. Chapman previously joined Chicago in July of 2016 in a trade with the New York Yankees. The Cubs sent four players, including Gleyber Torres, to the Bronx to secure the closer. Chapman proved to be instrumental in the team’s first World Series title in over 100 years. The reliever recorded a 1.01 ERA and 16 saves in 28 second-half appearances in that campaign.

Along with the Cubs, Axisa also claimed that the Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Seattle Mariners could also be interested in acquiring Chapman. Interestingly enough, the veteran also previously played for both New York and Pittsburgh during his career.

Adding Aroldis Chapman Would Be Big Boost for the Chicago Cubs Bullpen

The Red Sox are looking more and more likely to become sellers in the coming weeks. Boston is already 11.5 games out of first place in the American League East and has the worst home record in baseball. Boston radio personalities are already asking their beloved club to tear things down.

Chapman’s situation would be particularly interesting because he may not necessarily be a rental. The reliever’s contract includes a $13 million option for 2027 that would be triggered if he pitches 40 innings in the year. He would have to pass an end-of-year physical as well. He is currently at 18 2/3 innings pitched.

While $13 million is certainly not cheap, it is a figure that the Chicago Cubs should be able to handle. Despite being 37, Chapman remains one of the top relievers in baseball. The Red Sox may be struggling, but their closer has recorded an incredible 0.48 ERA in 2026. According to Spotrac, Chapman is only the eighth-highest-paid MLB reliever this season.

Chicago Could Use Another Quality Left-Handed Reliever

The bullpen may not be considered a key area of weakness for the Chicago Cubs. For instance, the team has a combined 3.42 ERA from relievers so far this season. This particular figure currently ranks ninth-best in all of baseball. Nevertheless, head coach Craig Counsell has spread out his closer role in 2026.

Daniel Palencia is typically viewed as Chicago’s main pitcher to finish off games. The reliever has posted a 2.13 ERA along with three saves on the current season. However, six other Cubs pitchers have also picked up a save in 2026. If acquired, Chapman would likely become Counsell’s undisputed closer moving forward. The veteran would also help the Cubs fare better against left-handed hitters, something that the team has recently struggled with.