Hi, Subscriber

Chicago Cubs Quietly Demote Player Before Padres Playoff Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
Getty
CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 19: Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs walks to the pitchers mound to take out Aaron Civale during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 19, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

The Major League Playoff bracket is set.

For the Chicago Cubs, they will take on the San Diego Padres (on the road) in a 3-game series.

Chicago fell out of the top NL Wild Card spot over the last week of the season, which is why they are playing on the road. If the Cubs advance, they will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.

Before the playoff series with the Padres, the Cubs quietly demoted 28-year-old pitcher Gavin Hollowell.

Chicago Cubs Demote Gavin Hollowell

Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 24: Gavin Hollowell #46 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 24, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

To make room for Braxton Garrett, the Cubs are sending pitcher Gavin Hollowell to the club’s Arizona Complex League team before the MLB playoffs.

MLB playoff rosters haven’t been revealed yet, so it’s plausible that Hollowell returns to the Cubs roster as an emergency arm in the Wild Card series.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote:

“The move corresponds with Braxton Garrett being recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Hollowell was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Friday and recorded one out while issuing one walk against the Red Sox on the same day. He has a 2.45 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 14.2 innings this season.”

Hollowell, 28, has pitched in parts of five MLB seasons over his career, including short stints with the Cubs over the past three seasons.

Taking a Quick Look at Gavin Hollowell

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 12: pitcher Gavin Hollowell #46 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with teammates following the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 12, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Before joining the Cubs organization in 2024, Gavin Hollowell made his MLB debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2022.

He’s logged a total of 66 innings in his career, and over that sample size, Hollowell carries an ERA of 5.05 with 64 total strikeouts.

With the Cubs specifically, Hollowell holds an ERA of 3.20 over 25+ innings pitched.

Again, it’s unclear if he will have a role with the Cubs in the postseason, but if the Cubs feel they need an extra arm in the bullpen, Hollowell could get a nod on the roster.

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Chicago Cubs Quietly Demote Player Before Padres Playoff Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x