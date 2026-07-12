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MLB World Reacts To Chicago Cubs Drafting Intriguing Pitcher Cade Townsend

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 01: Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer speaks to the media during a press conference at Wrigley Field on October 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

MLB World Reacts To Cubs Drafting Cade Townsend

GettyPresident Jed Hoyer of the Chicago Cubs speaks to the media during the introductory press conference for Dansby Swanson at Wrigley Field on December 21, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

On Saturday, the Cubs selected Cade Townsend in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

The Cubs wrote (via X): “The #Cubs select RHP Cade Townsend of the University of Mississippi with the 23rd overall pick of the #MLBDraft.”

Here’s what people were saying about Townsend:

Bruce Levine: “Cubs Cade Townsend said he will be easy to sign,is anxious to start his minor league journey.”

MLB Draft: “With the 23rd pick in the 2026 Draft, the @Cubs select @OleMissBSB right-handed pitcher Cade Townsend, No. 35 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

@cubprospects: “Not someone that does scouting prep work for the Draft, but Cade Townsend to me looks to be the Cubs newest #3 prospect. Cubs pitching department could help get the split-change integrated and shape the right breaking ball to pair with the cutter. Starter arsenal. Dawg.”

GettyManager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during batting practice prior to the baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 8, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Meghan Montemurro: “First-round pick Cade Townsend said the Cubs were the team he wanted to draft him: “I told my agent, told my family this was my No. 1 pick for sure. It was surreal getting picked.””

Nate Roper: “Cade Townsend was my favorite pick I wanted the Cubs to take and they got him! Some of the filthiest breaking balls in the draft, Townsend gets down the mound well and zones everything a TON, honestly no idea how he fell to #23. A+ pick in my eyes!”

@TheWrigleyWire: “Went through a bunch of Cade Townsend film tonight and came away even more impressed. He’s got a deep arsenal, but the curveball is the clear standout. Love this pick for the Cubs. Here’s some of the video I gathered:”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs come into Sunday as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 53-42 record in 95 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 26-23 in 49 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB World Reacts To Chicago Cubs Drafting Intriguing Pitcher Cade Townsend

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