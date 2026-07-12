MLB World Reacts To Chicago Cubs Drafting Intriguing Pitcher Cade Townsend

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

MLB World Reacts To Cubs Drafting Cade Townsend

On Saturday, the Cubs selected Cade Townsend in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

The Cubs wrote (via X): “The #Cubs select RHP Cade Townsend of the University of Mississippi with the 23rd overall pick of the #MLBDraft.”

Here’s what people were saying about Townsend:

Bruce Levine: “Cubs Cade Townsend said he will be easy to sign,is anxious to start his minor league journey.”

MLB Draft: “With the 23rd pick in the 2026 Draft, the @Cubs select @OleMissBSB right-handed pitcher Cade Townsend, No. 35 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

@cubprospects: “Not someone that does scouting prep work for the Draft, but Cade Townsend to me looks to be the Cubs newest #3 prospect. Cubs pitching department could help get the split-change integrated and shape the right breaking ball to pair with the cutter. Starter arsenal. Dawg.”

Meghan Montemurro: “First-round pick Cade Townsend said the Cubs were the team he wanted to draft him: “I told my agent, told my family this was my No. 1 pick for sure. It was surreal getting picked.””

Nate Roper: “Cade Townsend was my favorite pick I wanted the Cubs to take and they got him! Some of the filthiest breaking balls in the draft, Townsend gets down the mound well and zones everything a TON, honestly no idea how he fell to #23. A+ pick in my eyes!”

@TheWrigleyWire: “Went through a bunch of Cade Townsend film tonight and came away even more impressed. He’s got a deep arsenal, but the curveball is the clear standout. Love this pick for the Cubs. Here’s some of the video I gathered:”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs come into Sunday as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 53-42 record in 95 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 26-23 in 49 games on the road).